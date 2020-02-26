Pelicans Single-Game Tickets Available Beginning March 12

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans will release single-game tickets for purchase beginning on Thursday, March 12th at 4:00 p.m. The release will coincide the first Thirsty Thursday of the year at TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. Tickets for all 2020 home contests, including Opening Night and July 3rd, will be available at the Pelicans Box Office during the event which will run from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. All single-game tickets will be available for purchase online at myrtlebeachpelicans.com/tickets the following day, March 13th, starting at 10:00 a.m.

Admission to the event is free and gates open to TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark at 4:00 p.m. Throughout the evening, fans can enjoy live music from Cornbread, $1.00 Bud and Bud Light drafts, $2.00 craft drafts, and 1/2 price Duplin Winery wines until 7:00 p.m., when the event concludes. The Pepsi Grille will be open serving your favorite ballpark items.

Additional entertainment includes a Hit-A-Thon by Carolina Elite Sports, a local baseball organization led by former Pelican Willie James (2004-2006).

All Pelicans season-seat members (full season, partial season, and mini-plan holders) will be able to pick up their ticket packages on March 12th as well, beginning at 4:00 p.m. Any questions should be directed to the Box Office at (843) 918-6000.

Single-game tickets will be available for purchase during normal box office hours following the event. Off-season box office hours are 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays beginning March 29th.

The Pelicans' 2020 season kicks off on April 9 against the Wilmington BlueRocks. Season tickets are available now. For more information or to purchase tickets visit myrtlebeachpelicans.com or call 843-918-6000.

