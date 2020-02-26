Dash Extend Safety Netting for 2020 Season

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash have extended the safety netting at BB&T Ballpark in advance of the 2020 season. Installed by the Salisbury, N.C. based Sportsfield Specialities, the new netting provides increased safety. The new net extends down the first-base line past the Herbalife picnic terrace and down the third-base line to the foul pole on the berm.

Prior to 2020, BB&T Ballpark featured protective netting behind home plate and extending to the end of the dugouts on the first and third-base sides. The new netting installations will extend a 40-foot-high net to cover all fixed seats down the first and third-base lines. Additionally, a 15-foot-high net will protect fans seated on the grass berm on the left field side of the ballpark.

All of the new netting will be made of a material called Dyneema Ultra Cross Knotless Netting. This material has a special green coating, allowing fans to have 95% see through visibility. The same style of netting is used at Yankee Stadium and numerous other Major League ballparks. The Dyneema netting is also 15% stronger than steel and 40% stronger than aramid fibers. The improvement to the ballpark was funded by the city of Winston-Salem.

"We are focused on providing a safe and fun experience for our fans," said Dash Team President C.J. Johnson. "The improvement and extension of our netting will positively impact our guest's experience for years to come."

In July of 2019, the Dash's parent club, the Chicago White Sox, became the first Major League Baseball team to extend protective netting to each foul pole. As an organization committed to providing fans with a safe experience, the Dash are proud to join the White Sox and a number of other Major and Minor League teams in adding additional protective netting.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

