Blue Rocks Reveal May Promo Schedule That Features Star Wars Night and the Office Night

February 26, 2020 - Carolina League (CarL) - Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release





Wilmington, DE - The start of baseball season is right around the corner, which means individual tickets for the 2020 Wilmington Blue Rocks are going on sale. The team is throwing its annual Blue Saturday Ticket Extravaganza on Saturday, February 29 at the Frawley Stadium Box Office, with individual tickets along with other great deals available beginning at 9 a.m. In an attempt to make it easier for fans to choose their games, the Blue Rocks are releasing the 2020 promotional schedule one month at a time all week long.

May the force be with Blue Rocks fans in the season's second month as Frawley Stadium will celebrate Star Wars Night on Saturday, May 9. There will be appearances by everyone's favorite characters, along with picture opportunities and on-field performances. On top of that, the first 1,000 fans will receive an R2 Beanie Hat courtesy of Coca Cola.

On Sunday, May 10 the Blue Rocks will honor moms with a special brunch in the Unique Image Luxury Level. Following the game, moms will be invited onto the field to run the bases. On Wednesday, May 18, Job seekers and networkers will be invited to the ballpark for the first of three Nine Innings of Networking events, presented by Spur Impact. Dozens of organizations will be on hand for a job fair and networking event throughout the game.

Then on Friday, May 22, The Office takes center stage at Frawley Stadium. There will be trivia and look-alike-contests about the popular sitcom as well as an appearance by Leslie David Baker--who played the loveable Stanley. Baker will sign autographs and pose for pictures with fans.

The month wraps up with Margaritaville Night on Saturday, May 23. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will get Beach Tote Bags courtesy of The Delaware Lottery and the team will wear special Hawaiian-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off throughout the game to benefit a local non-profit organization.

For the early birds, the Blue Rocks will host two School Kid Special day games on Wednesday, May 6 and Wednesday, May 20. Gates for both games will open at 9:30 AM with first pitch at 10:35 AM.

Each day of the week the Blue Rocks will feature a special for their fans. Every Friday will conclude with a postgame fireworks show, while each Saturday will include a giveaway. On Sundays it is all about families, as there will be an on-field parent-child catch before the game and postgame kids can run the bases courtesy of Altitude Trampoline Park. On Mondays the Blue Rocks celebrate the military thanks to CHASE. All military & first responder personnel and their immediate family receive a $1 ticket with valid identification.

Tuesdays are all about the animals with the Blue Rocks Bark in the Park Series courtesy of Concord Pet Food and Supply. Every Tuesday fans can bring their dogs to the game. The night will feature Dollar Dogs during happy hour from 5:30-7 p.m. courtesy of Kunzler & Company. There will also be a Truly Tuesday Happy Hour at the same time with $3 Truly Seltzers presented by BreakThru Beverage.

The drink specials continue on Wednesday and Thursday. Wet Your Whistle Wednesdays mean $2 Miller Lite cans courtesy of Miller Lite from 5:30-7 p.m. Beer:30 Thursdays mean $3 Dogfish Head Beers on the first base picnic deck thanks to Dogfish Head.

On top of that, Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays are also Youth League Nights. Kids who come to the Frawley Stadium Box office in their youth athletic league jersey and hat will receive complimentary admission with the purchase of any adult ticket.

Individual tickets are available starting on Saturday February 29. Prices for Opening Night tickets will be dictated by that morning's temperature. It will be one cent per degree, so if it is 26 degrees at 9 a.m. on February 29, Opening Night tickets during Blue Saturday will be just 26 cents. The team will also offer four-packs of tickets for games on July 29, August 19 and September 1 for just $25. That package also includes $5 loaded onto each ticket, which can be used for concessions and merchandise. Plus there will be an appearance by mascot Rocky Bluewinkle, complimentary prizes at the Wheel of Fun, as well as an opportunity to take pictures with the Mills Cup Championship Trophy, and Dunkin will provide complimentary refreshments.

The Wilmington Blue Rocks are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and the 2019 Mills Cup champions. Season tickets, mini plans and group packages are on sale now. For more information the team's website is BlueRocks.com.

