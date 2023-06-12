Pelicans Score Six in the Ninth, Beat GreenJackets 8-3 in Series Finale

Going into the ninth inning down 3-2, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans erupted for six runs in the top half to take down the Augusta GreenJackets 8-3 in the final game of the series for their fifth win of the week. Sunday's game was delayed for over two hours due to rain after three innings. The Pelicans now stand at 34-23 with a two-game lead in the division. The GreenJackets slipped to 27-30 with the loss.

Jefferson Rojas (2-4, HR, RBI) hit the game-tying home run to lead off the ninth for his first at the Single-A level. Parker Chavers (1-4, 3 RBI) would bring home two more in the inning with a two-run single for a three-RBI game. Moises Ballesteros (1-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB) would plate two more on a double and later score on a double from Andy Garriola (2-5, 2B, RBI) to complete the six-run inning.

The win went to Angel Gonzalez (2-1) with two shutout innings in relief. Starter Brody McCullough lasted three innings before the delay with one earned run and four strikeouts.

The GreenJackets were held to just six hits with Tyler Collins bringing home two on a single in the top of the fourth. Andrew Keck (1-2, HR, RBI, 2 BB) hit a solo home run in the bottom of the third to give Augusta an early lead.

Elison Joseph (3-2) blew the save by allowing all six earned runs in the top of the ninth. Joseph got just one out in the frame and gave up five hits with one walk. Starter Jared Johnson walked four but did not allow a hit in his 2 2/3 innings.

The Pelicans return home for a six-game set with the Fredericksburg Nationals starting on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

