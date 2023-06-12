MLB Home Run Derby X Heading to Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Major League Baseball (MLB) today announced plans to host MLB Home Run Derby X events in two Minor League Baseball stadiums in August, marking the first two activations to take place in the United States since MLB introduced Home Run Derby X last year in London, Mexico City and Seoul.

2009 American League All-Star and 2010 World Series Champion Nick Swisher and 2013 World Series Champion and 13-year MLB veteran Jonny Gomes will participate in the Hartford event. Gomes will be joined by a yet-to-be-named MLB legend for the event in Fredericksburg.

"Home Run Derby X is coming to Hartford and Fredericksburg and I can't wait to be there to compete and to check out some of the awesome local talent," said Gomes. "It is going to be an unbelievable couple of days with a lot of home runs! Be ready!"

In this Home Run Derby X format, co-ed teams of four (three hitters and one pitcher) go head-to-head in a three-inning game with points awarded for offense (hitting) and defense (catching) in a quick fire, non-stop, action-packed contest. The fast-paced games are roughly 30 minutes in length and offer additional scoring opportunities, inspired by gaming, available through Target Hits and Hot Streaks.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to host MLB's Home Run Derby X at Virginia Credit Union Stadium on August 26th," said Robbie Perry, Interim General Manager of the FredNats. "This electrifying format brings an unprecedented form of excitement to the game of baseball, and we can't wait to showcase it to our fan base. It's an honor to be a part of this innovative event and to provide a competitive environment for both our baseball heroes and hometown players. We're confident that the fans will be thoroughly entertained, and we look forward to delivering an unforgettable experience for everyone involved."

Members of the public with baseball and softball experience are encouraged to apply for an opportunity to participate in a Draft Day prior to each event, out of which eight men and women will be selected by MLB and Softball Legends to join their teams in a public Home Run Derby X event the next evening. Teams will compete for a cash prize as fans watch under the lights at Hartford's Dunkin' Park on August 11 and Fredericksburg's Virginia Credit Union Stadium on August 26.

"We are pleased to bring this new and exciting version of baseball to our fan base here in the United States and we think fans will find the action entertaining, while also getting a chance to see their baseball heroes compete alongside hometown players in a competitive environment," said Casey Brett, MLB's Senior Vice President, Business Development. "The Home Run Derby X concept was very well-received during our international events last year and we expect similar levels of enthusiasm here in the States."

