Homestand Preview

Kinston, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks are coming off a series win (5-1) against the Delmarva Shorebirds and will be starting a fresh, six-game series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (30-26), the Class-A Affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

Tuesday, June 13: Wood Ducks vs Cannon Ballers: 7:00 pm

Wednesday, June 14: Wood Ducks vs Cannon Ballers: 12:00 pm***

Thursday, June 15: Wood Ducks vs Cannon Ballers: 5:00 pm (double header)***

Friday, June 16: Collard Greens vs Cannon Ballers: 7:00 pm

Saturday, June 17: Collard Greens vs Cannon Ballers: 5:00 pm

Sunday, June 18: Wood Ducks vs Cannon Ballers: 1:00 pm

The Cannon Ballers have six of the top 30 prospects in the Chicago White Sox system according to MLB.com. This includes one infielder, Jordan Sprinkle, four pitchers, Noah Schultz (LHP), Peyton Pallete (RHP), Tanner McDougal (RHP), and Tyler Schweitzer (LHP) and one utility player, Brooks Baldwin (OF/2B/3B).

Most recently the Cannon Ballers are coming off a series win (4-2) against the Lynchburg Hillcats.

TUESDAY: Every Tuesday game Starbucks gives 50 Wood Ducks tickets to a local non-profit. This Tuesday is Healthcare Night at the ballpark. UNC Lenoir Healthcare workers can show their ID at the ticket booth, and they will receive a complimentary ticket into the game!

WEDNESDAY: Wednesdays this season are Wine-Down Wednesday, with half price all wines.

This Wednesday is Camp Day, with the first pitch set at 12:00 pm. Camp Day is sponsored by Lenoir Community College.

THURSDAY: Thirsty Thursdays are back this year, with $2 Natural Lights, Busch Lights and peanuts. This Thursday the Wood Ducks will host a double header with the first game starting at 5 pm, and the second game starting roughly 30 minutes after the end of game one. One ticket can be used for both games!

FRIDAY: Every Friday is Mother Earth Friday! Mother Earth Beer is only $4 all night long and you can receive $2 off any game ticket when you present an empty beer can at the box office on the night of the game.

This Friday there will be post-game fireworks sponsored by WNCT 9 and the Wood Ducks will play as the Kinston Collard Greens.

SATURDAY: Saturdays this year are all Pepsi Saturdays and there is a giveaway every Saturday this season.

Fans can bring any Pepsi can or bottle to the box office on the day of the game and receive $2 off a game ticket. Saturday is Teacher Appreciation Night! Teachers can bring their valid ID and get a $10 ticket to the game. This Saturday there is a Kinston Collard Greens spatula giveaway to the first 1,000 fans sponsored by Ag Carolina Farm Credit. The Wood Ducks will be playing as the Kinston Collard Greens.

SUNDAY: Every Sunday this year is dogs & dogs day.

We have $1 hot dogs all day long on Sundays. Dogs get in the ballpark for $1. Bring your furry friend and enjoy dogs and dog's day at the ballpark sponsored by Riverbank Animal Hospital and Minuteman Food Mart. This Sunday there will be post-game catch on the field for kids to play catch with their dad to celebrate Father's Day.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 643-5305 or in person at the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium.

Team Office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

