Pelicans Outlast Fireflies 5-4

May 21, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







After the Columbia Fireflies tied the game two separate times throughout the contest, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans won their fourth game of the week 5-4 on Friday night. The victory extended the Pelicans' winning streak to six straight and moved them to a 26-11 record while clinching the series. Columbia dropped to 11-26 with the loss.

Pete Crow-Armstrong (3-4, HR, RBI, 3 R, BB) hit a go-ahead solo homer in the seventh inning to take the lead while also smashing two other base hits. James Triantos (2-5, RBI, R) posted the other multi-hit game for Myrtle Beach with a pair of singles.

The Birds walked more than they struck out for the game, but Jose Miguel Gonzalez (4-0) continued his undefeated stretch with a win after 4 1/3 innings of work with one earned run off two hits and three strikeouts with three walks. Bryan King earned his second save of the year by shutting down the final inning with a strikeout and a hit allowed.

Columbia totaled seven hits for the contest with Gary Camarillo (1-4, HR, RBI) hitting a game-tying home run in the seventh. The top two in the order of River Town (2-3, RBI, R, BB) and Darryl Collins (2-3, 2B, 2 BB) paced the home team with multi-hit games.

Just two arms threw for the Fireflies as Ben Wereski (0-1) took the loss with two runs, one earned through his four innings of relief. Luinder Avila started the contest and allowed three runs, two earned off six hits in the first five innings. Columbia also committed a pair of errors in the field.

The Pelicans started off with an early lead as seven batters came up in the top of the first. Crow-Armstrong worked a walk to lead off and moved to second and three on two wild pitches. After Juan Mora struck out, Triantos lined a single to right to score the game's first run. Triantos moved from first to third as Kevin Alcantara reached on a fielder's choice that was misplayed at shortstop. Kevin made was hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out. Triantos scored on Avila's third wild pitch of the inning to make it a 2-0 Pelicans lead.

Both teams plated runs in the third inning. Made doubled to center with two outs and Malcom Quintero knocked him in with a double to right for a 3-0 lead.

Columbia responded in the bottom half with Town hitting a single and Collins rolling a double to right to put runners on second and third. Guillermo Quintana lifted a sacrifice fly to left to score Town for the Fireflies' first run.

The home team rallied back for two runs in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game. Daniel Vazquez walked with one out and moved to second on a balk by Pelicans' starter Tyler Schlaffer following the second out. Omar Florentino scored Vazquez on a ball hit back to Schlaffer that resulted in a fielding error as Florentino got to second. Town singled to right to bring in another run as the game tied up 3-3.

Crow-Armstrong led off the seventh inning by taking the second pitch over the right-field wall for a solo homer as Myrtle Beach went back in front 4-3. It was his team-leading fifth home run of the season.

Columbia tied the game back up as Camarillo took the third pitch of the bottom of the seventh over the wall in left-center for a solo home run to make it 4-4.

With two outs in the top of the ninth, Crow-Armstrong looped a single to left field for his third hit of the ballgame and represented the go-ahead run. On an 0-1 count to Mora, Crow-Armstrong took off for second as Mora hit a fly ball to right. Camarillo tripped and misplayed the ball as Crow-Armstrong came home from first base to give the Birds a 5-4 lead.

Game five of the series is set for Saturday night at 6:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 21, 2022

Pelicans Outlast Fireflies 5-4 - Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.