Charleston Goes Wire-To-Wire on Augusta

May 21, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release







CHARLESTON, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets (20-17) were defeated by the Charleston Riverdogs (25-12) for the fourth straight night at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark as the Riverdogs grabbed a first-inning lead and didn't look back in an 8-2 victory.

It was two-out damage created with one swing in the first inning as ï»¿Abiezel Ramirezï»¿ belted a three-run homer to give Charleston the lead against Augusta starter Luis Vargas in the first inning.

In the second, they would double the lead by scoring three more runs on RBI singles by ï»¿Shane Sasakiï»¿, ï»¿Carson Williamsï»¿, and ï»¿Oneill Manzuetaï»¿ to elevate the lead to 6-0.

The GreenJackets would come back with their first run of the evening in the fourth inning on an RBI double by ï»¿Geraldo Quinteroï»¿ to score ï»¿Connor Blairï»¿ and cut the deficit to 6-1.

That run would be snatched back by the home team in the bottom half of the frame on a throwing error that scored Mason Auer, putting the Riverdogs back up six at 7-1.

In the sixth, Charleston would tack on another run on an infield hit by ï»¿Oneill Manzuetaï»¿ to give the Riverdogs their largest lead at 8-1.

Augusta would try an fight back in the eighth inning with an RBI single by ï»¿Connor Blairï»¿, but the deficit was too much to overcome as the Riverdogs took Friday night's contest 8-2.

Christian Fernandez was awarded the victory in relief for Charleston with Luis Vargas suffering the loss for the GreenJackes.

ï»¿Geraldo Quinteroï»¿ was one of the highlights offensively for Augusta as the infielder tallied his second three-hit game of the season and his tenth multi-game of the year with a 3/5 performance. ï»¿Connor Blairï»¿ reached base three times including a multi-hit game of his own as he collected an RBI in the eighth inning.

The GreenJackets will look to end their losing skid in game five with AJ Smith-Shawver taking the mound for Augusta. The action gets started from Charleston at 6:05 pm on Saturday night.

The fourth homestand of the season for the Augusts GreenJackets begins on Tuesday, May 24 against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Chicago Cubs) to start a big week of promotions at SRP Park. $2 TWOsday continues along with First Responders Tuesday to start it off followed by Warrior Wednesday presented by Mellow Mushroom along with North Augusta, Rec & Tourism Night. In addition, Baseball Bingo presented by Comfort Keepers and the new Corona Special from 6-8 pm at the 19th hole. Thirsty Thursday headlines midweek action along with College Grad Night at the ballpark. Braves Buzzfest gets the weekend started along with Feature Friday with the featured item being Elvis Dog (Long John Donut Bun, Peanut Butter, & Bacon) available at the Back 9 Grill. There is also a featured draft, which will be served at the Keg Stand from 6-8 pm. On Saturday, soccer night takes over SRP Park with a GreenJackets rally scarf for the first 1,000 guests presented by Coca Cola Bottling Company of Augusta. The White Claw Pregame Concert Series continues on Saturday and Sunday with music from Adam Harris Thompson on Saturday, and Jason White on Sunday with both performing from 4:30-5:30 each night. The homestand ends with a Mega Memorial Day Fireworks Show following Sunday's 6:05 game against the Pelicans you will not want to miss.

