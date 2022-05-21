Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Myrtle Beach May 21

Los Chiccarones de Columbia will continue Copa de la Diversíon Weekend, playing against Los Pelicanos de Myrtle Beach at Segra Park at 6:05 pm. Second round pick, RHP Ben Kudrna (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will make his professional debut for the Fireflies and southpaw Luke Little (0-1, 3.78 ERA) gets the nod for Myrtle Beach.

Tonight is the second night of Copa de la Diversíon weekend presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch pork rinds at Segra Park. In addition to the Fireflies donning Los Chiccarones uniforms, there will also be live latin music, fireworks and food specials at the yard. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

CAMARILLO LONG BALL NOT ENOUGH IN 5-4 LOSS: Los Chiccarones de Columbia had the power, but they ran out of steam in a 5-4 loss to Los Pelicanos de Myrtle Beach to open up Copa de la Diversíon Weekend at Segra Park presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch pork rinds Friday night. The difference maker in tonight's game was a fielding error from the right fielder Gary Camarillo. Los Chiccarones' (11-26) reliever Ben Wereski was working on finishing his fourth inning of relief work with Pete Crow-Armstrong at first base when Juan Mora sent a flair to right field that Camarillo couldn't catch. That led to Crow-Armstrong scoring to put Los Pelicanos (26-11) in front 5-4. Bryan King (S, 2) closed out the game for the Pelicans with a 1-2-3 ninth inning. In the bottom of the seventh, Gary Camarillo sent a ball to the moon, homering off the scoreboard in left field to tie the game 4-4, following a Pete Crow-Armstrong homer in the top half of the frame that broke a dead heat that had persisted since the fourth.

CLIPPING OUR WINGS: The Fireflies have not faired well against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans this season. Columbia has dropped nine of the first 10 contests against their division rival and have lost the last seven games by a score of 64-18. The stretch of seven games includes a contest where Columbia was no-hit. Through the first 50 games in the two clubs' rivalry, which began in 2021, the Fireflies have won 12 contest against the Chicago Cubs affiliate.

CLOSE, BUT NO CIGAR: After starting off the season 4-1 in one-run games, the Fireflies are now 4-6 in contests decided by a single run. That includes 6-5 and 5-4 losses each of the last two nights at Segra Park against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

THE TIMES THEY ARE A CHANGING: The Columbia Fireflies roster looks a lot different than it did at the start of the week. Columbia has added seven players to the roster since the start of the week. Today's moves included adding RHP Matt Stil back off the development list. Stil has an 0-1 record with a 5.79 ERA through two outings this season. In addition to that, LHP Noah Cameron has been promoted to Quad Cities after a sterling start to the season. Corresponding with that move, Columbia added Royals' 2021 second round pick Ben Kudrna to the roster. The 19-year-old is rated as the Royals' ninth-best prospect, according to MLB.com. He is slated to start tomorrow's game vs Myrtle Beach.

WILLIS THE WAYFINDER: After a rough 2021 season, southpaw Marlin Willis has been hitting a groove with the Fireflies in 2022. After three innings of work Thursday night, Willis has allowed a single earned run in his last 11 innings of work. The Georgia native has been lights out in May. Willis has tallied a 0.82 ERA in five outings, lasting 11 frames while punching out 18 hitters and holding opponents to a .086 batting average.

COPA DE LA DIVERSION: This weekend is Copa weekend at Segra Park presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch pork rinds. The Columbia Fireflies will become Los Chiccarones de Columbia and the Pelicans will become Los Pelicanos de Myrtle Beach. This weekend is a part of the Fireflies Fun for All campaign and is meant to promote the local LatinX Community and the role that that community has in baseball.

COMING UP: The Fireflies head on the road to Virginia for the next two weeks. They'll play Lynchburg and Salem.

