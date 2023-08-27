Pelicans Fall in Resumed Game, Finish Series with Victory Over Cannon Ballers

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans dropped the suspended game from Saturday night 14-10 but rallied back for a 7-1 victory over the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers to finish off Sunday night with the series victory. With the win in the final game, the Birds improved to 69-50 and 30-24 in the second half. The Cannon Ballers now stand at 61-58 and 26-28 in the second half.

Game One: In a game that started on Saturday, the Cannon Ballers scored eight runs in the top of the sixth and five in the top of the seventh to push ahead and later win 14-10. Rain forced the game to be pushed to Sunday because of rain in the middle of the second inning.

Brian Kalmer (2-4, HR, 4 RBI) hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning to give the Birds an early lead. Kalmer also knocked in a run in the bottom of the fifth on a sacrifice fly. Michael Carico (1-3, HR, 2 RBI) hit a two-run home run for his first one as a professional in the bottom of the eighth. Jefferson Rojas (2-3, HR, 3 RBI, 2 BB) finished with a three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth.

With seven runs allowed across the sixth and seventh innings, Grayson Moore (0-1) took the loss in his first game in Single-A. Eligio Paredes struck out six but allowed four earned runs off five hits and one walk. The Pelicans walked seven in the loss.

The Cannon Ballers turned 14 hits into 14 runs as Jordan Sprinkle (2-4, 2 2B, 4 RBI, 2 BB) led the charge off two two-run doubles. Wilber Sanchez (2-3 2 RBI, 2 BB) brought home two on a single in the seventh and Ryan McCarthy (1-4, 3B, 2 RBI, BB) added two more runs for the Cannon Ballers.

Five pitchers were used by Kannapolis as Anderson Comas (1-0) took the win with two earned runs in three innings with one strikeout. Starter Peyton Pallette allowed three earned runs in his lone inning of work.

Game Two: The Pelicans bounced back with a 7-1 win in a 7-inning game to clinch the series over Kannapolis. Jonathon Long (1-3, HR, 3 RBI) hit a three-run homer to left field in the first as the Birds scored five in the opening frame. Myrtle Beach finished with nine home runs for the series, the most in a home series this season. Brett Bateman (2-3, RBI) recorded his third-straight multi-hit game with an RBI single in the first.

Sam Armstrong (2-0) earned the win with one earned run and three strikeouts out of the bullpen. Starter Marino Santy tossed four shutout innings with four strikeouts and Jose Romero closed it down by retiring the side in order.

Calvin Harris (1-3, RBI) brought home the only run on a single in the top of the fifth. The Cannon Ballers were held to just two hits in their fourth loss of the week.

In his Single-A debut, 2023 third-round pick Seth Keener (0-1) gave up all five earned runs in the first inning off five hits without recording a strikeout. The Kannapolis pitching staff struck out just two in the loss.

The Pelicans travel to Charleston for a six-game set against the RiverDogs starting on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

