Baez's Three-Run Bomb Lands Fayetteville Fifth Road Win in Kinston

August 27, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release









Luis Baez of the Fayetteville Woodpeckers

(Fayetteville Woodpeckers) Luis Baez of the Fayetteville Woodpeckers(Fayetteville Woodpeckers)

Kinston, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (52-68, 22-32 2nd Half) never looked back after Luis Baez slugged a go-ahead three-run home run in the top of the third inning on Sunday afternoon to top the Down East Wood Ducks (62-53, 25-29 2nd Half) 3-2 at Grainger Stadium. The win was the fifth in six games on the road to close the series in Kinston, North Carolina.

Down East grabbed the early lead in the bottom of the second on a wild throw up the third base line that brought home Anthony Calarco.

Baez's blast arrived shortly after in the third against starter Bryan Chi (L, 2-2). Jackson Loftin started the inning with a single, Cam Fisher walked, and Baez crushed the three-run clout over the left field wall for the 3-1 advantage. It was the second of the series and fourth home run of the season for the Astros 2nd overall prospect.

Jake Bloss issued four walks in his start and struck out six before turning the ball over to Jose Nodal (W, 3-10) in the fourth inning. Nodal surrendered a sacrifice-fly to Gleider Figuereo in the fifth but held the lead intact through the seventh.

Austin Temple (SV, 2) cruised through the final two innings by retiring all six Wood Ducks he faced and striking out three to earn the save. The scoreless day continues Temple's long scoreless stretch in which he has not allowed an earned run since June 15th.

The Woodpeckers will continue a long 12-game road swing on Tuesday night in Kannapolis, NC in the start of a six-game series against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. Starting pitchers are TBA and first pitch is scheduled for 7:00 PM.

BOX SCORE: https://www.milb.com/gameday/728033/final/box

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.