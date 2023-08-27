RiverDogs Finish off Series Win with 1-0 Shutout

August 27, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release







North Augusta, SC - Three Charleston RiverDogs pitchers combined to limit the Augusta GreenJackets to just three hits in a 1-0 shutout win on Sunday afternoon at SRP Park. Charleston did not record a hit after the third inning in the victory. The RiverDogs won four of the six games in the series.

The RiverDogs (35-19, 62-58) broke through to score the lone run of the game in the third inning. With one out, Carlos Colmenarez lined a base hit to right field. The leadoff hitter was on the move with a 3-2 pitch to Ryan Cermak, who yanked it into left field to put men on the corners. Cooper Kinney's groundball to second base plated Colmenarez and finished the offensive exploits for the day.

In his sixth start with the RiverDogs coming back from arm surgery, Ian Seymour was dominant once again. The southpaw went 4.0 scoreless innings with just three hits allowed. The former second-round pick has allowed just three hits over his last 12.0 innings without allowing a run.

Out of the bullpen, Cade Halemanu earned the win by tossing 3.0 innings. The right-hander did not allow a hit and used three strikeouts to work around a pair of walks. Drew Sommers grabbed his eighth save of the season by tossing the eighth and ninth innings. He allowed the tying run to reach at the outset of the ninth inning, but Bryan Broecker threw out Ambioris Tavarez trying to steal second to erase him from the bases. Colmenarez made a nice play on Will Verdung's groundball to short to end the game.

Following an off day, the RiverDogs will welcome the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to The Joe for a six-game series beginning Tuesday night. RHP Santiago Suarez (1-1, 1.80) will be on the mound for the initial contest. Fans are welcome to bring their dogs along to the park on Dog Day Tuesday presented by Twisted Tea. Brett Gardner, Justin Smoak and Matt Wieters will be inducted into the Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame before the game and will sign autographs during the first inning. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.

2023 playoff tickets are on sale now, along with season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park via riverdogs.com/tickets. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.