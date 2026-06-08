Pelicans Fall 5-4 in Series Finale, Swept by RiverDogs

Published on June 8, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Charleston, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (21-34) dropped their sixth straight game, fifth to the Charleston RiverDogs (32-25) 5-4 at "The Joe" on Sunday night.

The RiverDogs took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the sixth, courtesy of a two-run home run from Logan Driscoll (1).

The Pelicans grabbed a 3-2 lead in the top of the seventh, capped off by a two-run double from Eli Lovich.

Charleston regained the lead in the bottom of the seventh. Derek Datil reached base on a throwing error and then moved to third on a single from Brendan Summerhill. The next batter Alberth Palma ripped an RBI single to tie the game at 3-3. In the next at-bat, Driscoll singled to load the bases. Then Brady Marget followed with a sacrifice fly to make the score 4-3.

Myrtle Beach tied the game in the top of the eighth. Michael Carico roped a single and then reached third via a fielding error. A batter later, Jairo Diaz cranked an RBI double to tie the game at 4-4.

The RiverDogs took the lead in the bottom of the eighth. Tom Pooled hit a leadoff double and then moved to third on a groundout. A batter later, Ricardo Gonzalez singled home Poole to give Charleston a 5-4 lead and eventually the win.

RHP Mason Nichols (2-2, 3.33 ERA) received the win for the RiverDogs. RHP Riely Hunsaker(0-2, 6.14) was tagged with the loss for the Pelicans.

Myrtle Beach will have the day off tomorrow before returning to Pelicans Ballpark on Tuesday June 10th when they take on the Augusta GreenJackets (Single-A Atlanta Braves). First pitch is set for 7:05 PM.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets.







Carolina League Stories from June 8, 2026

Pelicans Fall 5-4 in Series Finale, Swept by RiverDogs - Myrtle Beach Pelicans

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