Noon Baseball, Bobbleheads and Dinosaurs: RiverDogs Unveil Packed Homestand

Published on June 8, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - The RiverDogs continue their fifth homestand of the year as they host the Hickory Crawdads from June 9-June 14 at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park, in the second of back-to-back home series.

The action-packed homestand features the season's only afternoon home game, an 80s throwback night, World Cup celebration and Chandler Simpson bobblehead giveaway. Plus, as part of the RiverDogs' ongoing America 250 celebration, the first 250 fans through the gates each night will receive a unique commemorative giveaway.

A full homestand itinerary is listed below.

Tuesday, June 9, 7:05 p.m. - Dog Day Tuesday, presented by Twisted Tea and Elanco; Terrier Day T-shirt Giveaway, Rainbows Night, presented by MUSC Health

Kick off the week with our fifth Dog Day Tuesday of the season, where pups of all shapes, sizes, and breeds are invited to join the fun! This week, we're putting the spotlight on terriers. Be sure to arrive early, as the first 500 fans through the gates will receive an exclusive River Terriers-themed T-shirt.

The night also doubles as Rainbows Night, presented by MUSC Health, celebrating Charleston's beloved Rainbows era of the 1980s and 90s. Players will take the field in special Rainbows-inspired jerseys, which will be auctioned off live during the game. Winning bidders will have the opportunity to take the jerseys directly off the players' backs following the game and have them signed. A portion of proceeds will benefit Charleston Pride. Fans can also enjoy a full slate of '80s-themed festivities, including throwback music, neon décor, themed costumes, and more.

Plus, your furry friends can continue competing in our season-long in-game contests for a chance to be crowned the "Goodest Boy or Girl of the Year" at the final Tuesday home game. It's also the fourth installment of Sysco's Behind the Plate Tuesdays, which shines a spotlight on members of the food and beverage industry.

Wednesday, June 10, 12:05 p.m. - Summer Camp Day, presented by Dairy Queen

School's out and summer is in session at The Joe! Join us for Summer Camp Day as the RiverDogs host their earliest game of the season with a special noon first pitch. Fans can kick off summer with a day packed full of camp-themed fun, including STEM activities stationed throughout the concourse, interactive educational exhibits, and camp-inspired in-game entertainment between innings. Young fans won't want to miss out, as the first 1,000 kids through the gates will receive a free Mini Blizzard coupon courtesy of Dairy Queen.

Thursday, June 11, 7:05 p.m. - Thirsty Thursday, presented by Budweiser; $1 Beers and Drink Specials, Cups Around the World in Partner with Charleston Battery

Weekends start early at The Joe with Thirsty Thursday, featuring $1 beers and discounted drinks presented by Budweiser as the iconic brand celebrates its 150th anniversary. This week, the RiverDogs are teaming up with the Charleston Battery to celebrate the opening night of the World Cup with Cups Around the World, a soccer-themed evening packed with international flavor and excitement.

Fans will have the opportunity to meet Battery players throughout the night, while select players will take the field before the game to play soccer with local kids and participate in a ceremonial first kick. Supporters can also take advantage of a special ticket package that includes an exclusive RiverDogs-themed soccer jersey.

Around the ballpark, fans ages 21 and older can embark on a global beverage tour with a Cups Around the World punch card, sampling themed drinks representing five different countries. Complete all five stops and earn a free footlong corn dog. Whether you're a baseball fan, a soccer fanatic, or just looking for a fun night out, this unique celebration brings together two of Charleston's favorite sports for an unforgettable start to the weekend.

Friday, June 12, 7:05 p.m. - Boeing Red Shirt Friday, Fireworks Friday, presented by REV Federal Credit Union; Safe at Home Night

Friday night at The Joe combines community impact, patriotic pride, and family fun. As part of Boeing Red Shirt Friday, fans are encouraged to wear red as we honor members of the armed forces and those who serve our country. The RiverDogs will take the field in special America 250 jerseys during a patriotic celebration recognizing military personnel throughout the evening.

The night will also shine a spotlight on domestic violence awareness through the Safe At Home initiative founded by Joe Torre. Fans can learn more about the cause by visiting community partner My Sister's House on the concourse, which provides support and resources for victims of domestic violence across Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties. Throughout the game, fans are encouraged to participate in a women's hygiene and personal care drive by donating essential items such as toothbrushes, razors, shampoo, and conditioner among other toiletries. An auction featuring a Joe Torre-autographed baseball, RiverDogs-signed memorabilia, and other special items will also help raise awareness and support for the cause. Free baseball cards will be handed out throughout the concourse as well. All the money raised via the auction and donations will benefit the My Sister's House Foundation.

Following the final out, cap off the evening with a spectacular family-friendly fireworks show presented by REV Federal Credit Union, lighting up the Charleston sky and providing the perfect finish to a meaningful and memorable night at the ballpark.

Saturday, June 13, 6:05 p.m. - Show at The Joe, Pedal to the Metal Night

Start your engines for Pedal to the Metal Night at The Joe! The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive an exclusive Chandler Simpson bobblehead, celebrating one of the most electrifying seasons in RiverDogs history. The collectible commemorates Simpson's remarkable 94 stolen bases across Charleston and Bowling Green during the 2023 season, including 81 swipes with the RiverDogs, before his rise to the big leagues with the Tampa Bay Rays. The unique bobblehead features Simpson behind the wheel of a race car while sporting a RiverDogs jersey, complete with a custom "BASETHF" license plate paying tribute to his speed on the basepaths.

The racing-themed fun continues throughout the night with a Fast & Furious-inspired atmosphere featuring car-themed games, interactive activities, and race-track décor around the ballpark. The RiverDogs will also celebrate the 100th anniversary of the legendary Route 66, honoring one of America's most iconic roadways with special tributes and themed entertainment. Whether you're a racing enthusiast, baseball fan, or collector looking to snag a limited-edition bobblehead, Pedal to the Metal Night promises a high-octane evening packed with speed, nostalgia, and fun for the whole family.

Sunday, June 14, 5:05 PM - MUSC Health Family Sunday, Dino Night

Travel back centuries for Joe-Rassic Park Dino Night on MUSC Health Family Sunday. The evening will transform the ballpark into a prehistoric adventure filled with towering dinosaurs, interactive exhibits, and family-friendly fun. Fans can encounter life-sized, realistic animatronic dinosaurs stationed throughout the concourse, come face-to-face with incredible prehistoric creatures during Ed's Dino Live!, and even witness the excitement of a dinosaur egg hatching before their eyes.

Young paleontologists and dinosaur lovers alike will have plenty to explore throughout the afternoon, making this one of the most immersive family experiences of the season. After the final out, kids can take the field and run the bases to cap off the evening. As always on Family Sunday, fans can enjoy free parking and plenty of kid-friendly activities around the ballpark.

Tickets for all games are available online at RiverDogs.com. For an upgraded experience, fans can purchase tickets to the inclusive, air-conditioned Segra Club.







Carolina League Stories from June 8, 2026

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