Gavin Fien Named Carolina League Player of the Week

Published on June 8, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







NEW YORK - Minor League Baseball (MiLB) announced on Monday Fredericksburg Nationals INF/OF Gavin Fien has been named Carolina League Player of the Week for Week 10, June 1-June 7.

During the FredNats six-game series with the Hill City Howlers, Fien assisted the FredNats in winning the series 4-2 to secure the first Carolina League North First Half Championship in Fredericksburg Nationals history.

During the week, Fien went 9-18 with a double and home run, driving in a team-high 15 RBI and slugging .889. Fien's OPS for the week was 1.431.

Fien spent over a month on the injured list after the first week of the season after being acquired by Washington from Texas in the trade for MacKenzie Gore, returning on May 13. After hitting .180 in the month of May, Fien's June has started off hot, including a career-high 5 RBI game on Saturday.

Fien is a first time winner of the award, and joins fellow trade piece Yeremy Cabrera with the honor, who was awarded Carolina League Player of the Week twice before his promotion to High-A Wilmington.

Fien and the FredNats return to action Tuesday at Kannapolis, with first pitch in the series opener set for 7:00 p.m.







Carolina League Stories from June 8, 2026

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