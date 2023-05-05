Pelicans Drop Third Game to Fireflies 6-0

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans dropped their third game in a row with a 6-0 loss to the Columbia Fireflies on Thursday night. The loss dropped the Birds to 12-11 while Columbia improved to 16-8. Thursday marked the first time this season that the Pelicans have lost three consecutive games.

Seven of the nine players in the starting lineup collected hits with all seven being singles. Reivaj Garcia (1-5) extended his on-base streak to 14 games with his single. Myrtle Beach went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position and left 10 runners on base.

Starting pitcher Grant Kipp (0-3) took the loss with three earned runs across his four innings off six hits while tying his career-high with six strikeouts. Marino Santy was the first pitcher out of the bullpen and sacrificed three runs across three frames with two hits and five walks allowed.

The Fireflies continued to hit the ball well with Omar Hernandez (3-5) smashing three singles and scoring three runs. Lizandro Rodriguez (1-3, 2 RBI) brought home a team-leading two runs on the night.

Ben Kudrna (2-2) tossed six shutout innings to take the win while allowing just four hits and three walks with six strikeouts. The bullpen kept the Pelicans scoreless in the final three innings.

Columbia jumped out to an early lead with a run in the first inning. With a runner on second and two outs, Brett Squires doubled to left to score the run for a 1-0 lead.

After the Pelicans stranded the bases loaded in the top of the third, the Fireflies plated two more in their half. Rodriguez came up with one out and runners on second and third and lined a two-run single to right to extend the Fireflies' lead to 3-0.

The Birds once again left two more runners on base in the top of the fifth, only for the Fireflies to score two more in the bottom half. A wild pitch by Santy with two outs brought in Jean Ramirez from third and Daniel Vazquez grounded a single up the middle to plate Squires from second.

The finishing touch came in the bottom of the seventh when Columbia loaded the bases with nobody out. After striking out back-to-back hitters, Santy threw another wild pitch to score the runner from third for a 6-0 lead.

The Pelicans will look at Friday to get their first win of the series with first pitch at 7:05 p.m.

