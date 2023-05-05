Furman Fuels Lynchburg to 10-3 Win Over RiverDogs

Charleston, SC - Leadoff hitter Nathan Furman reached base five times and scored four runs as the Lynchburg Hillcats ran away from the Charleston RiverDogs for a 10-3 win on Friday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The loss was the sixth this season in which the RiverDogs have allowed ten runs or more. Lynchburg's victory, in front of 5,043 fans, evened the series at two wins each.

For a fourth consecutive night, the Hillcats (12-13) struck first. Furman worked a leadoff walk against Kikito Severino to open the game and advanced to third base on a pair of wild pitches. Guy Lipscomb's sacrifice fly brought him home and handed the Hillcats a 1-0 advantage.

Between the third and fourth innings, Lynchburg managed to score six runs on just two hits. In the third, the RiverDogs (9-16) committed three errors, leading to three unearned runs crossing the plate against Severino. In the fourth, a hit batter and two walks from Juan Rodriguez loaded the bases. A balk scored the first run from third base and the last two crossed the plate on a two-run single from Angel Zarate, increasing the lead to 7-0.

Two more unearned runs scored for Lynchburg in the sixth as they took their largest lead of the evening. Furman singled to left off of reliever Drew Sommers and advanced to second when Sommers committed an error on a comebacker from Jose Devers. Lipscomb and Maik Collado followed with consecutive RBI singles to widen the gap to 9-0.

Cooper Kinney drove in the RiverDogs first run in the sixth inning by doubling after Chandler Simpson had reached on an error. In the seventh, Estanli Castillo's RBI single to short followed a wild pitch with a man on third as the gap closed to 9-3. A double play that began with an impressive diving catch by Devers, closed the inning. Lynchburg added a final run in the eighth on a Manuel Mejias RBI single to left.

Furman worked four walks and singled once, raising his on-base percentage to an even .500. Lynchburg also received three hits from Collado and two hits with three runs batted in from Zarate. Kinney's double extended his hitting streak to five games.

Severino took the loss, giving up four runs, one earned, on two hits in 2.2 innings. Rodriguez followed by getting two outs, with three runs crossing the plate. Sommers was also hurt by errors, allowing two unearned runs in 2.1 innings, while striking out five. Jeff Hakanson was the only pitcher to avoid damage over 1.1 frames. The final 2.0 innings were tossed by lefty Michael Sansone, who was charged with one run on a pair of hits and a walk.

Playing as Los Perros Santos for the first time in 2023, the RiverDogs turned the entire ballgame into a celebration of Latin American culture. There were churros served in the concession stands, a Spanish-speaking public address announcer and even twists on popular promotional staples. For example, the promotions team added a pinata to the end of the customary Diamonds Direct Dizzy Bat Race.

On Saturday night, the RiverDogs will celebrate the coronation of King Charlie at The Joe. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. RHP Trevor Martin (1-1, 3.68) will start for the RiverDogs on the mound. Lynchburg will come back with RHP Alonzo Richardson (1-1, 2.65).

