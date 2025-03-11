Pekarcik & Rousseau Named to QMJHL Team of the Week

March 11, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







Here are the players whose outstanding performances between March 3 and 9 have earned them a spot on the QMJHL Team of the Week.

FORWARDS:

Luke Woodworth | Drummondville Voltigeurs | 2GP-1G-5A, +2

Justin Carbonneau | Blainville-Boisbriand Armada | 3GP-7G-2A, +3

Juraj Pekarcik | Moncton Wildcats | 3GP-3G-2A, +3

DEFENSEMEN:

Alexis Bernier | Baie-Comeau Drakkar | 3GP-2G-3A, +0

Ty Higgins | Rouyn-Noranda Huskies | 3GP-2G-3A, +0

GOALTENDER:

Mathis Rousseau | Moncton Wildcats | 2-0-0-0, .948%, 1.50

