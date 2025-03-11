2024-25 CHL Top-10 Rankings Unveiled for Week 22

TORONTO, ON - Today, the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced the Week 22 edition of its CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2024-25 season.

Having extended their winning streak to 10 games, the longest active streak in the CHL, the Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) are ranked first for a second week in a row. Thanks to their three wins over the last seven days, Moncton also earned the Jean-Rougeau Trophy as the 2024-25 QMJHL Regular Season Champions. It marks just the second time the Wildcats have achieved this feat in franchise history, having previously done so in 2005-06. Right behind them at No. 2 stand the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), who recorded their second consecutive 50-win season and became the first club in the CHL to reach this mark in 2024-25. Rounding out the top three is the Rimouski Océanic of the QMJHL, who stand in third for a sixth straight week. The 2025 Memorial Cup hosts have won eight of their last 10 (8-1-1-0) with their lone regulation loss coming at the hands of the No.1-ranked Wildcats.

Among the biggest changes to the rankings this week were the rise of two Western Hockey League (WHL) clubs, the Spokane Chiefs and the Medicine Hat Tigers. With 13 wins over their last 17 contests (13-2-1-1) dating back to January 31, the Chiefs are back up to their season-best ranking of fourth. Meanwhile, with 22 victories in 26 games (22-2-1-1) since the beginning of January, including six wins in a row, the Tigers have climbed up to fifth and they are making their first appearance in the Top 5 since October 15.

The next rankings will be released the week of March 17, following the 23rd week of regular season action in all three member leagues of the CHL.

CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 22

1. Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

2. London Knights (OHL)

3. Rimouski Océanic (QMJHL)

4. Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

5. Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

6. Everett Silvertips (WHL)

7. Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

8. Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

9. Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

10. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

For information and details about each individual club ranked in the CHL's latest Top-10 Rankings, please visit chl.ca/video/2024-25-chl-top-10-rankings-presented-by-delta-hotels-by-marriott-week-22/.

