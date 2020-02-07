Pearson, Snead, Tice Among Seven 2019 Bisons Invited to Blue Jays Camp.

February 7, 2020 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





The Toronto Blue Jays today announced a list of 12 non-roster invites to big league Spring Training, including 2019 Bisons pitchers Nate Pearson, Kirby Snead and Ty Tice. In all, seven non 40-man players from last year's Herd will get their chance to show their talents to the Blue Jays Major League staff in Dunedin, FL this month.

Pearson, Snead and Tice will be joined by righty Bryan Baker and southpaw Travis Bergen, infielder Nash Knight and outfielder Forrest Wall. The Blue Jays have also added to their Spring mix by signing LHP Brian Moran to a minor league contract.

Pearson, the Blue Jays #1 prospect by MLB.com, made three starts with the Bisons last year, going 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA. The former #1 draft pick earned his first career Triple-A win on August 30 in Rochester. Snead was the Bisons representative in the 2019 Triple-A All-Star game and was 5-2 with a 3.90 ERA in 41 outings with the Herd. Tice made 26 appearances out of the bullpen for the Bisons last year and struck out at least two batters in 15 out those outings. He finished his Triple-A season with a 2-1 record and 3.27 ERA.

Baker had three saves and 3.68 ERA in 18 games for the Bisons last season. Bergen, who was selected by the Giants in the Rule V draft before the 2019 season and then returned to the Blue Jays organization, allowed a run over three innings in three games with the Bisons.

Wall joined the Bisons in August of last season and had a pair of home runs and a .255 average in 14 games with the Herd. Knight played three games over a seven-day stint with the Bisons in August and spend most of the campaign at Double-A New Hampshire.

Moran, 31, made his Major League debut last season and posted a 4.26 ERA with 10 strikeouts and two walks across 10 appearances for the Miami Marlins. The Port Chester, NY, native also held a 3.15 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP while recording 77 strikeouts in 60.0 innings for the Triple-A New Orleans Baby Cakes in 2019. The 6-4, 230 lb. left-hander has played 10 Minor League seasons, accumulating a 24-25 record and a 3.15 ERA over 344 games.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from February 7, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.