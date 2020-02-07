Bats Celebrate National Girls & Women in Sports Day

February 7, 2020 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats are proud to partner with Minor League Baseball in support of National Girls and Women in Sports Day (NGWSD). NGWSD, which is powered by the Women's Sports Foundation, is an annual day of observance to acknowledge the accomplishments of female athletes, recognize the influence of sports participation for women and girls and honor the progress and continuing struggle for equality for women in sports.

"The Louisville Bats are excited to celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day," said team president, Vic Gregovits. "We strive to promote an inclusive and diverse workplace culture that encourages input from all members of our team here at Louisville Slugger Field."

The Bats' front office features talented women across each of its departments, ranging from daily support staff to ticket sales, human resources and marketing. We are honored to share each of their individual stories for their path to their current job, as well as their personal influences along the way in the sports industry.

JULIANNA CLYNE

Marketing Coordinator

Biggest influence/who has inspired you most during your career:

There's a couple! My dad: He is so positive, driven, hardworking and kindhearted, and I would never be who I am without him. My dear family friend, Scott Pioli: He has worked in sports my whole life and led by the absolute best example; he is the most incredible role model. Jerry Howarth: I met Jerry in 2016 and he has been such a huge part of my life personally and in my career ever since. His guidance, encouragement, and friendship has had such a huge impact on me, and I am so immensely grateful for him. My mom: she is so level-headed and is always my go-to vent session (and let me tell you how appreciated that is). My brother: For always showing me the importance of hard work and how my best attribute is me! And last, but certainly not least, my boyfriend, Hayden: He keeps me feeling so incredibly proud of even the smallest accomplishments, "who you gonna let win?!".

Favorite promotion you've seen or been involved with during your career:

Bark in the Park, I LOVE ALL THE DOGGOS!

Fun Fact:

I have three rescue dogs that I love to absolute pieces!

BECKY REEVES

Account Executive

How did you begin your career in sports:

I've been around Louisville Baseball for the last 25 years. My mom has worked as the Controller since the Louisville Redbirds days. My siblings and I would run wild through Cardinal Stadium and then she ended up putting us to work as ticket takers/sellers. I worked every summer at the ballpark until I was 18. I started back full-time with the Louisville Bats in 2015, after seven years as a cosmetologist.

Favorite promotion you've seen or been involved with during your career:

The Legacy Brick Program. It's exciting getting a program going that will help fans leave a piece of their baseball fandom at Slugger Field for many years to come.

Advice for someone beginning their career in sports:

Be teachable. Be a good team member.

RYANN SCHUESSLER

Ticket Operations Assistant

Favorite aspect of your current job:

My favorite part of working at the Bats is the people. Everyone has been super friendly and helpful during my transition into the world of sports.

Biggest influence/who has inspired you most during your career:

My dad is my biggest inspiration, he is a very dedicated salesperson and influenced me to pursue sales as a career.

Favorite sports team(s):

St. Louis Blues, Louisville Cardinals and Louisville Bats!

KRISTEN STONICHER

Corporate Marketing Manager

Advice for someone beginning their career in sports:

Learn as much as you can about not only your position, but also of the others around you. You never know when someone else will need help. To be able to jump in and be that help will make you a valuable player on your team.

Favorite aspect of your current job:

Creating fun opportunities and nights for groups. To make a fun outing for people and hear how much fun they had, or their kids had, is always the greatest part. I am in the business of "making memories."

Fun Fact:

I am also a Travel Agent specializing in Disney Vacations. I worked at Walt Disney World when I was at LSU, have always loved Disney and I love to help people plan their vacations to make the most memories/have the most fun as possible.

RACHEL SUDING

Graphic Designer

How did you begin your career in sports:

I studied graphic design at the University of Louisville, thinking I might want to work for Nike or Adidas one day. When I realized that I could apply the same skills I was learning in school to a professional team, I pursued that path and applied for an internship with the Bats. I started out as Graphic Design Intern here in 2017 and got hired on full-time as the team's first in-house graphic designer in May 2018 after I graduated from UofL, and I have been here ever since. I grew up a baseball fan, so I absolutely love working in baseball and hope that I get to continue visually branding the game for the rest of my career.

Favorite promotion you've seen or been involved with during your career:

I loved getting to be part of the design process when we developed our Mashers & Mint Juleps identities. Collaborating with Brandiose on those projects was a fun and insightful experience-we worked together to come up with color schemes and jersey artwork for those theme nights, and all our efforts definitely paid off when we got to see those identities come to life on the field.

Fun Fact:

I'm a proud band geek-I participated in the marching & pep bands at UofL all four years and got to attend four bowl games, four ACC basketball tournaments and the 2018 Women's Final Four as a band member.

JILLIAN WAITKUS

Director of Promotions & Events

Biggest influence/who has inspired you most during your career:

I realized while interning in events at Valhalla for the local nonprofit Blessings in a Backpack (who partners with the PGA) that I wanted to enter into the sports industry. I interned for UK Athletics while I was in school to get my feet wet, then accepted a full-time internship with the Lexington Legends to help plan their 2016 South Atlantic League All-Star Game. The rest is history!

Advice for someone beginning their career in sports:

Don't be afraid to take a leap of faith! I had a degree and still took an opportunity as an intern so I could learn the ins-and-outs of the industry. Take on responsibilities that you don't feel ready for as it'll push you to grow and widen your skill set. Also - Be a sponge and soak up as much wisdom as you can from the people you're working with.

Favorite aspect of your current job:

Not one day is the same. Every single day looks different - whether it's planning for the upcoming season or gameday. You certainly never get bored working in Minor League Baseball.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from February 7, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.