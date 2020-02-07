Knights' 2020 Slate Filled with Celebs, Fireworks & Giveaways

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- A total of eleven notable celebrities, 18 electrifying fireworks shows, as well as collectible bobblehead giveaways of Luis Robert (Tuesday, May 26) and Tim Anderson (Tuesday, June 23), headline the Charlotte Knights' 2020 promotional schedule. Single-game tickets for the upcoming season at BB&T Ballpark in Uptown Charlotte will go on sale to the general public in person at the BB&T Ballpark Ticket Office beginning at 10:00 a.m. tomorrow (Saturday, February 8). Two hours later (12:00 p.m. noon), single-game tickets will go on sale online at CharlotteKnights.com and by phone (704-274-8282).

The Knights will open the 2020 season on the road with a game against the Durham Bulls from Durham, NC on Thursday, April 9. One week later -- after a seven-game road trip (April 9-15) -- the team will embark on their seventh season at BB&T Ballpark with Opening Knight slated for 7:04 p.m. on Thursday, April 16 against the Bulls (Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays). Opening Weekend is highlighted by Opening Knight Fireworks, Thirsty Thursday, the 2020 Magnet Schedule giveaway and other special festivities (Thursday, April 16), the first Friday Night Fireworks show of the season, presented by BB&T and News Talk 1110 WBT (Friday, April 17), a special 1:05 p.m. afternoon game (Saturday, April 18), and Homer The Dragon's Birthday Celebration, which features a Homer The Dragon T-Shirt giveaway to the first 2,000 fans (Sunday, April 19).

Over the course of the upcoming season, the 2020 Celeb Series will welcome three notable actors, a Hall of Fame wrestler, a NASCAR legend, and six baseball players to meet fans and sign autographs. The entire series kicks off with an appearance by National Baseball Hall-of-Famer Fergie Jenkins on Wednesday, April 29. Just three days later, the Knights will welcome nine-time American League All-Star Fred Lynn to Uptown Charlotte on Saturday, May 2 when the clubs hosts the Pawtucket Red Sox (Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox) in the second 1:05 p.m. tilt of the season. The month of May features a total of four celebrity appearances with NASCAR Champion Kyle Busch (Wednesday, May 13), the 4th Annual Women in Baseball Night with Megan Cavanagh who played Marla Hooch in "A League of Their Own" (Friday, May 15), and WWE Hall-of-Famer Sgt. Slaughter (Wednesday, May 27).

The 2020 Celeb Series heats up in June as the Knights will welcome three more appearances to the ballpark. The first home game in June will feature an appearance by former Chicago White Sox catcher A.J. Pierzynski (Tuesday, June 2). Four days later, the Knights will become the Caballeros de Charlotte for the second of three games in 2020 as part of the team's Copa de la DiversiÃ³n initiative. As the team honors the City of Charlotte's growing Latino population, and continues to pay homage to their parent club's 2005 World Series winning season, former standout pitcher Freddy Garcia will meet fans at the ballpark (Saturday, June 6). One day later, Brian Baumgartner, who played Kevin Malone on "The Office", will meet fans when the Knights host the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees) on Sunday, June 7.

In July, the Knights will welcome former Atlanta Braves' slugger Ryan Klesko (Thursday, July 16) to the Queen City when the team hosts the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A affiliate of the Braves). Former White Sox star José Contreras, another key member of the 2005 World Series team, will meet fans on the third and final Caballeros de Charlotte game of the season (Sunday, July 19). Additionally, the Knights will host their 3rd Annual Tribute to "The Sandlot" and welcome Chauncey Leopardi, who played Squints in the iconic movie (Thursday, July 30).

Additional appearances will occur at the ballpark on the 7th Annual Negro League Night (Tuesday, April 22), Star Wars Day (Sunday, May 3), the 4th Annual Women in Baseball Night (Friday, May 15), Princess Day (Sunday, May 17), and Super Power Day (Sunday, July 12).

Staple promotions, including Thirsty Thursday - ($1 small sodas, $3 domestic drafts, and $5 craft drafts), Friday Night Fireworks presented by BB&T and News Talk 1110 WBT, $1 Hot Dog Nights presented by Sahlen's, Bark in the Ballpark presented by Williams Subaru, and Sunbelt Sundays presented by Sunbelt Rentals with giveaways and post-game Kids Run the Bases, will all return in 2020.

Sahlen's Summer Saturdays presented by Sahlen's are new for the 2020 season and will feature a pre-game catch on the field, a pre-game player autograph session and free pre-game kids zone play at six Saturday home games this season (June 27, July 11, July 18, August 1, August 8, and September 5). Post-game fireworks (presented by BB&T and News Talk 1110/99.3 WBT) will also be a part of five of the six Sahlen's Summer Saturday games -- with the lone exception being September 5.

The full 2020 promotional schedule is listed below:

April

4/16: Opening Knight, Fireworks presented by BB&T and News Talk 1110 / 99.3 WBT, Knights Magnet Schedule giveaway, Thirsty Thursday

4/17: Friday Night Fireworks presented by BB&T and News Talk 1110 / 99.3 WBT

4/18: Saturday Afternoon Baseball (1:05 PM first pitch)

4/19: Sunbelt Sundays presented by Sunbelt Rentals, Homer The Dragon's Birthday with Homer T-Shirt giveaway to first 2,000 fans, Kids Run the Bases

4/20: Bark in the Ballpark presented by Williams Subaru

4/21: Women in Sports (Pre-Game Symposium presented by WISE)

4/22: 7th Annual Negro Leagues Night, 100th Anniversary Celebration of the Negro Leagues, Wine Wednesdays presented by Cupcake Vineyards

4/27: $1 Hot Dogs presented by Sahlen's

4/28: Education Day presented by Duke Energy

4/29: National Baseball Hall-of-Famer Fergie Jenkins appearance, Wine Wednesdays presented by Cupcake Vineyards

4/30: Thirsty Thursday, Health Fair presented by Atrium Health

May

5/1: Copa de la DiversiÃ³n with players wearing Caballeros de Charlotte jerseys, Friday Night Fireworks presented by BB&T and News Talk 1110 / 99.3 WBT

5/2: Former Red Sox Star Fred Lynn appearance, Afternoon Game (1:05 PM first pitch)

5/3: Star Wars Day, Sunbelt Sundays presented by Sunbelt Rentals, Kids Run the Bases

5/11: $1 Hot Dogs presented by Sahlen's

5/13: NASCAR Champion Kyle Busch appearance, Racing-Themed Knights T-Shirt giveaway to first 2,000 fans, Wine Wednesdays presented by Cupcake Vineyards

5/14: Thirsty Thursday

5/15: 4th Annual Women in Baseball Night with Marla Hooch (Megan Cavanagh) of "A League of Their Own" appearance, Friday Night Fireworks presented by BB&T and News Talk 1110 / 99.3 WBT

5/16: 15th Annual Pink Knights with Pink Baseball giveaway to first 2,000 ladies presented by Charlotte Radiology, Pink Jersey Auction

5/17: Sunbelt Sundays presented by Sunbelt Rentals featuring Princess Day, Kids Run the Bases

5/26: Top White Sox Prospect Luis Robert Bobblehead giveaway to the first 2,000 fans

5/27: WWE Hall-of-Famer Sgt. Slaughter appearance, Military Appreciation Night presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka, Wine Wednesdays presented by Cupcake Vineyards

5/28: Thirsty Thursday

June

6/2: 2005 White Sox World Series Champion A.J. Pierzynski appearance

6/3: Wine Wednesdays presented by Cupcake Vineyards

6/4: Thirsty Thursday

6/5: Friday Night Fireworks presented by BB&T and News Talk 1110 / 99.3 WBT, Scout Sleepover presented by Kellogg's

6/6: 2005 World Series World Series Champion Freddy Garcia appearance, Copa de la DiversiÃ³n with players wearing Caballeros de Charlotte jerseys

6/7: Tribute to "The Office" with Kevin Malone (Brian Baumgartner) appearance, Sunbelt Sundays presented by Sunbelt Rentals, Kids Run the Bases

6/15: Bark in the Ballpark presented by Williams Subaru

6/17: Wine Wednesdays presented by Cupcake Vineyards

6/23: 2019 American League Batting Champion Tim Anderson Bobblehead giveaway to the first 2,000 fans

6/24: Wine Wednesdays presented by Cupcake Vineyards

6/25: Thirsty Thursday, Vs. Cancer Night presented by Great Clips

6/26: Friday Night Fireworks presented by BB&T and News Talk 1110 / 99.3 WBT

6/27: Fireworks presented by BB&T and News Talk 1110 / 99.3 WBT, Sahlen's Summer Saturdays presented by Sahlen's

6/28: Faith & Family Night, Sunbelt Sundays presented by Sunbelt Rentals, Kids Run the Bases

July

7/2: Thirsty Thursday

7/3: Friday Night Fireworks presented by BB&T and News Talk 1110 / 99.3 WBT

7/4: USA Baseball presents Stars vs. Stripes featuring 44 of the Best Collegiate Players in the Nation (6:05 PM first pitch), Fireworks presented by BB&T and News Talk 1110 / 99.3 WBT

7/10: Friday Night Fireworks presented by BB&T and News Talk 1110 / 99.3 WBT

7/11: Fireworks presented by BB&T and News Talk 1110 / 99.3 WBT, Sahlen's Summer Saturdays presented by Sahlen's, Pre-Game Catch

7/12: Super Power Day, Sunbelt Sundays presented by Sunbelt Rentals, Kids Run the Bases

7/16: Former Atlanta Braves Slugger Ryan Klesko appearance, Thirsty Thursday

7/17: Friday Night Fireworks presented by BB&T and News Talk 1110 / 99.3 WBT, Military Appreciation Night presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka

7/18: Fireworks presented by BB&T and News Talk 1110 / 99.3 WBT, Sahlen's Summer Saturdays presented by Sahlen's, Pre-Game Catch

7/19: 2005 White Sox World Series Champion José Contreras appearance, Copa de la DiversiÃ³n with players wearing Caballeros de Charlotte jerseys, Sunbelt Sundays presented by Sunbelt Rentals, Kids Run the Bases

7/29: Wine Wednesdays presented by Cupcake Vineyards

7/30: 3rd Annual Tribute to "The Sandlot", "Squints" (Chauncey Leopardi) appearance, Thirsty Thursday

7/31: Friday Night Fireworks presented by BB&T and News Talk 1110 / 99.3 WBT

August

8/1: Fireworks presented by BB&T and News Talk 1110 / 99.3 WBT, Sahlen's Summer Saturdays presented by Sahlen's, Pre-Game Catch

8/2: Sunbelt Sundays presented by Sunbelt Rentals, Kids Run the Bases

8/6: 70's Night, Thirsty Thursday

8/7: 80's Night with 80's themed T-Shirt giveaway to the first 2,000 fans, Friday Night Fireworks presented by BB&T and News Talk 1110 / 99.3 WBT

8/8: 90's Night, Fireworks presented by BB&T and News Talk 1110 / 99.3 WBT, Sahlen's Summer Saturdays presented by Sahlen's, Pre-Game Catch

8/9: Bark in the Ballpark presented by Williams Subaru, Sunbelt Sundays presented by Sunbelt Rentals, Kids Run the Bases

8/18: King Meck Bobblehead giveaway to the first 2,000 fans

8/19: Wine Wednesdays presented by Cupcake Vineyards

8/20: Thirsty Thursday, Health Fair presented by Atrium Health

8/21: Youth Jersey giveaway to the first 2,000 fans presented by Atrium Health, Friday Night Fireworks presented by BB&T and News Talk 1110 / 99.3 WBT (after game two of doubleheader)

8/22: Saturday Afternoon Game (1:05 PM first pitch)

8/23: Sunbelt Sundays presented by Sunbelt Rentals

8/31: Bark in the Ballpark presented by Williams Subaru,

September

9/2: Wine Wednesdays presented by Cupcake Vineyards

9/5: Sahlen's Summer Saturdays presented by Sahlen's, Pre-Game Catch

9/6: Fireworks presented by BB&T and News Talk 1110 / 99.3 WBT, Military Appreciation presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka, Sunbelt Sundays presented by Sunbelt Rentals

9/7: $1 Hot Dogs presented by Sahlen's

Season memberships, as well as partial season ticket plans for the 2020 season at BB&T Ballpark are on sale now. Single-game tickets for all Knights' home games, as well as all games in the Sunbelt Rentals Collegiate Series will go on sale to the general public beginning tomorrow (Saturday, February 8) at 10:00 a.m. at the BB&T Ballpark Ticket Office. Online ticket sales will begin at 12 PM that day at CharlotteKnights.com and by phone at 704-274-8282. The BB&T Ballpark Ticket Office will take phone orders from 12 PM to 2 PM on February 8.

