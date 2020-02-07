Two Reds Prospects Featured Among MLB.Com's Top 100 List

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - MLB.com on Saturday unveiled its list of top 100 prospects for the upcoming 2020 season and featured two Cincinnati Reds farmhands among its distinguished list. The pair of pitching prospects were featured within the top 55 players on the list and included left-hander Nick Lodolo (No. 48) and right-hander Hunter Greene (No. 53).

Lodolo, 21, was twice selected in the first round of the MLB June Amateur Draft, going 41st overall to the Pittsburgh Pirates (Compensation Round A selection) as a high-school phenom in 2016 before ultimately signing with Cincinnati as the seventh overall pick in 2019. The southpaw attended Texas Christian University from 2017-19, where he was a three-year starter and combined for an 18-11 record with a 3.55 ERA and 296 strikeouts over 258 2/3 innings pitched. Lodolo entered last year's Draft ranked as the eighth-best Draft prospect by MLB Pipeline and top-ranked pitcher in the 2019 class.

Since his selection by the Reds, the La Verne, California native has pitched across two levels of Cincinnati's system. Lodolo made his professional debut with Rookie-level Billings, whiffing 21 batters in 11 1/3 innings over six starts, en route to earning a promotion to Single-A Dayton to finish the 2019 season. The lefty then struck out nine batters with no walks through 7 innings of work during his two appearances for the Dragons.

MLB.com projects Lodolo to reach the Majors by the 2021 season.

Greene, 20, was selected second overall by the Reds in the 2017 MLB Draft. The right-hander drew rave reviews as a high-school prospect out of Notre Dame High School and was tabbed by MLBPipeline.com as the No. 1 prospect in his class after flashing 102 mph on the radar gun. Greene made his pro debut with Billings in 2017 before spending his first full professional season with Dayton during the 2018 campaign. He punched out 89 batters in 68 1/3 frames over 18 starts with the Dragons and starred at the 2018 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game by tossing 19 fastballs over 100 mph.

Unfortunately, the Stevenson Ranch, California native suffered an elbow strain in July of the 2018 season and was unable to return to the mound for the remainder of the year. Greene underwent Tommy John surgery in April prior to the beginning of the 2019 season and is projected to return to action in the Reds' farm system during the 2020 season.

MLB.com estimates Greene will reach the Majors by the 2022 campaign.

