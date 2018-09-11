Patriots Walk off with 5-4 Win

Bridgewater, NJ - The Somerset Patriots (34-24, 69-52) defeated the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (21-37, 47-72) 5-4 in ten innings at TD Bank Ballpark on Tuesday evening.

Trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the tenth inning, Craig Massey drove home newly acquired infielder Jose Sermo and Justin Trapp to give the Patriots the series opener win.

"I didn't even need to get a hit to bring the tying run home," said Massey. "I was just looking for something up and I got it into the outfield and we were lucky enough to score two to win it."

Devon Rodriguez broke the 3-3 tie in the top of the tenth inning with an RBI double that gave the Blue Crabs a 4-3 lead.

The Blue Crabs took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a two-run home run by Rodriguez (6).

Somerset answered with a run in their half of the inning on an RBI single by Ramon Flores.

The Patriots tied up the game in the bottom of the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly by Endy Chavez.

Southern Maryland regained the lead in the top of the sixth inning on an RBI base hit by Angelys Nina for a 3-2 advantage.

Chavez's RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning knotted up the game at 3-3. Chavez would finish the game 2-for-3 with two RBI.

Nate Roe (5-3) picked up the win, allowing an earned run on two hits in an inning pitched. Cody Eppley (0-4) suffered the loss allowing two earned runs on four hits in 0.1 innings pitched.

