Tuesday's Revolution-Road Warriors Game Postponed

September 11, 2018 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release





(York, Pa.) - Tonight's York Revolution game against the Road Warriors has been postponed due to field conditions caused by recent rains. The game will be made up on Wednesday, September 12, when the Revolution and Road Warriors will play two seven-inning games in a single-admission doubleheader at PeoplesBank Park. Game one's start time has been moved up to 5:00 p.m. Gates will open at 4 p.m.

Team officials announced that they will continue to track tomorrow's weather conditions and announce any additional changes as needed.

Tickets for tonight's game may be exchanged for tickets to any remaining regular season home game in 2018, including tomorrow's doubleheader, or any possible playoff games (based on availability). Exchanges must be made in person at the ticket office at PeoplesBank Park. On game days, the ticket office is open from 10 a.m. until the end of the fifth inning. On non-game-days, the hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

