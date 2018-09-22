Patriots Power Their Way to a Game 4 LDCS Win to Even up the Series 2-2

September 22, 2018 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Somerset Patriots News Release





Bridgewater, NJ - The Somerset Patriots (2-2) hit three home runs to defeat the Long Island Ducks (2-2) 5-3 in Game 4 of the Liberty Division Championship Series at TD Bank Ballpark on Saturday evening. With the win, the Patriots have evened up the best-of-five playoff series 2-2 and forced a deciding Game 5 at home tomorrow at 5:05 pm.

The Patriots took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI single by Ramon Flores.

Craig Massey (1) and Endy Chavez (1) extended Somerset's lead with back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the third inning for a 3-0 advantage.

The Ducks answered on a Daniel Fields home run (1) in the top of the fifth inning to make it a 3-1 ballgame.

A Rubi Silva home run (1) in the top of the sixth inning cut Somerset's lead to 3-2.

The Patriots answered in the bottom of the frame on a clutch two-run home run by Mike Fransoso (1) that gave Somerset a 5-2 lead.

"It was nice. It was in a big situation so I was glad that I could come up there and help the team to put a couple runs on the board," said Fransoso. "Numbers mean nothing when you get here. It's just all about wins. If we can come away with a win, I'm happy and the guys have been playing real well the last few days."

Taylor Ard drove in a run with an RBI double in the top of the ninth inning for the 5-3 final.

Rick Teasley (1-0) picked up the win, giving up a run on six hits and six strikeouts in five innings pitched. Lorenzo Barcelo (0-1) suffered the loss, allowing five earned runs on nine hits and five strikeouts in six innings pitched. Ryan Kelly gave up a run, but earned his first save of the postseason.

The 2018 Somerset Patriots Season presented by Ford will continue at home with a deciding Game 5 of the Liberty Division Championship Series on Sunday, September 23rd at 5:05 pm. For tickets, visit www.somersetpatriots.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 22, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.