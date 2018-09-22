Long Island Drops Homer-Heavy Game Four in Somerset

(Bridgewater, N.J.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Somerset Patriots 5-3 on Saturday night in Game Four of the Liberty Division Championship Series at TD Bank Ballpark. The best-of-five series is now tied at two games apiece.

Somerset opened the scoring in the first inning on a two-out RBI single to center field by Jayce Boyd. They extended the lead to three in the third on solo home runs by Craig Massey and Endy Chavez off Ducks starter Lorenzo Barcelo.

Long Island closed to within 3-2 with single runs in the fifth and sixth innings. A solo home run to right in the fifth by Daniel Fields off Patriots starter Rick Teasley and a solo homer to left-center in the sixth by Rubi Silva off reliever Ryan Webb did the damage. However, a two-run home run to right in the bottom of the sixth by Mike Fransoso restored the Patriots lead to three at 5-2.

The Ducks rallied for a run in the ninth on a two-out RBI double to left by Taylor Ard. Long Island could not pull even though.

Teasley (1-0) earned the win, tossing five innings of one-run ball, allowing six hits and a walk while striking out six. Barcelo (0-1) took the loss, giving up five runs on nine hits and a walk over six innings with five strikeouts. Ryan Kelly collected his first save of the postseason despite allowing a run on a hit and a walk in the ninth.

Lew Ford led the Flock with three hits, while Miles Williams added two.

The Ducks and Patriots will now play a decisive Game Five on Sunday evening to determine the 2018 Liberty Division champion. Game time is slated for 5:05 p.m. at TD Bank Ballpark. Fans looking to attend the game can purchase tickets by visiting the TD Bank Ballpark ticket office, calling (908) 252-0700. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on the Ducks official Facebook page, YouTube channel and at LIDucks.com. Right-hander Dennis O'Grady (6-4, 3.82) gets the start for the Ducks against Patriots righty Bobby Blevins (1-0, 0.00).

