Pat Maybach Signed by White Sox

July 9, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







Last week, the Billings Mustangs received news that Pat Maybach (May-BOCK) would not make his scheduled start Wednesday, July 4..

For good reason, it is because the Chicago White Sox purchased the contract of Pat Maybach from the Billings Mustangs. Maybach heads to Kannapolis, North Carolina, to play for the White Sox Single-A affiliate, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

Maybach already has one appearance in the minor leagues since signing his contract with Chicago. Maybach tossed two scoreless innings without giving up a hit, while he struck out and walked one batter.

In his third season for the Billings Mustangs, Maybach delivered a handful of special performances for the Mustangs. Overall, a 4-1 record with a 3.68 ERA with 35 strikeouts to just seven walks, Maybach became the first Mustang since Tyler Mahle to toss a complete game, nine inning shutout of an opponent (Mustangs defeated Ogden 12-0 in Billings July 13, 2014).

In that game, Maybach only gave up one hit and two walks, while striking out seven Rocky Mountain Vibes in a 14-0 win in Colorado Springs.

That effort is part of four straight quality starts (six plus innings without giving up more than three earned runs) in a row.

Pat Maybach is the career record holder in the short-season era (1969-present) for most career innings pitched with 157.0.

The Billings Mustangs wish Pat luck in all his future endeavors

