Week 7 Recap

July 9, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Boise Hawks News Release







BOISE, Idaho - The Boise Hawks dropped five of six games to the Pioneer League leading Missoula PaddleHeads.

Despite the series loss, the Hawks (22-20) remain in the first half race with six games left. Boise hosts the Glacier Range Riders (26-16) for a six-game series, July 9-14. Glacier currently occupies second place in the standings.

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

July 2

Troy Viola homered twice and drove in five runs in an 8-6 loss. Viola's second home run, a three-run blast, gave the Hawks a 6-4 lead after seven innings. Missoula rallied with a run in the eighth and three more in the ninth. Mike Rosario's two-run home run broke a 6-6 tie.

July 3

Kole Kaler collected three hits in a 9-6 loss. Viola homered for the third time in two games.

July 4

Boise left 10 runners on base in a 5-0 loss. Luke Malone gave up one run in five innings on the mound and suffered the loss.

July 5

Patrick Merino's three-run home run snapped a 1-1 tie in the third inning and the Hawks posted a 9-7 victory. Nich Klemp went back-to-back with Merino to put Boise on top 5-1. Robbie Dudzinski gave up two runs in six innings to earn the win.

July 6

Boise outhit Missoula 11-9, but came up on the short end of an 11-7 decision. Noah Marcelo went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs.

July 7

The Hawks lost the series finale 7-4. Kole Kaler led off the bottom of the first with a home run. He added a double during a 3-for-4 day.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.