PBL Launches 'Prospects Pipeline'

July 9, 2024







The Pioneer Baseball League, an MLB Professional Partner League, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with D-BAT, the foremost baseball and softball training facilities, and Rapsodo, a leading data and analytics capture system, to launch an innovative and unique analytics-driven assessment program for players at D-BAT locations across the United States.

Utilizing D-BAT locations and Rapsodo technologies, in addition to the PBL's annual on-site tryout camps, the "PBL Prospects Pipeline" will redefine the player scouting process across professional baseball.

After registering at a local D-BAT, potential players will run through a pitching or hitting tryout, with their data and video then sent directly to the General Managers and Managers of each of the 12 PBL Clubs, who will have the opportunity to choose players for their individual rosters.

"With the Prospects Pipeline, we're democratizing the opportunity to try out to play professional baseball," says Bryan Hayes, Director of Baseball Operations for the Pioneer League. "By aggregating trusted Rapsodo data and video for our teams, the tryouts at these D-BAT locations will be able to increase our talent pool while providing access for all players to showcase their skills. Talent will drive our teams; data will provide the proof."

Both hitters and pitchers will be able to showcase their skills at any time of the year, allowing prospective players to try out whenever they choose.

"Rapsodo is excited to collaborate with the Pioneer Baseball League and D-BAT to create a new pathway for athletes to live out their dream" stated Dillon Saffle, Senior Manager of MLB and Strategic Partnerships at Rapsodo. "Players will have access to industry leading Rapsodo technology, aimed at maximizing their opportunity to break into professional baseball. We look forward to growing this program and thank D-BAT and the PBL for their continued partnership."

"My partner, Kyle Griffis, and I are excited about this opportunity with the Pioneer League. A main goal and focus for D-BAT over the past 25 years has been to give kids, young men, and adults an opportunity to continue to play the game we all love. The Pioneer League does just that, so this is a perfect marriage", Cade Griffis CEO of D-BAT Sports.

Tryouts are currently available at the following D-BAT locations, with plans for to expand in the near future:

NAME STATE WEBSITE

Concord North Carolina https://www.dbatconcord.com/

Norco Colorado https://www.dbatnorco.com/

Bethel Park Pennsylvania https://www.dbatpittsouth.com/

Schererville Indiana https://www.dbatschererville.com/

Columbia Basin Washington https://www.dbatcolumbiabasin.com/

Springdale Arkansas https://www.dbatnwar.com/

Sioux Falls South Dakota https://www.dbatsiouxfalls.com/

Southshore Florida https://www.dbatsouthshore.com/

Temecula California https://www.dbattemecula.com/

Virginia Beach Virginia https://www.dbatvirginiabeach.com/

Visit www.pioneerleague.com/prospectspipeline for more information.

