Passion Project Becomes the Backbone of Duluth Huskies Baseball

Duluth, Minn. - Like all sports entities, photos of their athletes and organization capture the essence of the organization. The Duluth Huskies photographer does just that. Entering her third season, Alayna Lull will be back behind the camera for the Duluth Huskies Baseball Club for the 2022 season.

Lull has always had a strong passion for photography and even minored in photography during her time at the University of Wisconsin Superior. When she is not out taking pictures, she is working full-time as a child protection social worker, "I love working with families and children and couldn't think of a better job that fills my passion more than social work, other than photography that is."

Alayna started taking pictures at the age of 10 with her little brownie camera to capture her own precious moments in life. Whether those moments be photographing her favorite characters at a Comic-Con convention or hiking beautiful scenery her camera was there. Because Alayna and her camera have traveled all over the world, it served as the inspiration Alayna and her boyfriend needed to create Snowyrock Photography, their very own photography business. When asked about it, Lull was proud to share their journey as a business. "We were selling our pictures at art shows for a few years and then we decided to expand the business and started taking family portraits, graduation pictures, and wedding pictures."

As for sports photography, Lull explains that the first exposure to sports photography she had was at her younger brother's and nephew's high school sporting events. Outside of her family, the Huskies was her first opportunity to professionally photograph sports. "My sister was a host family for the team, and I started going to games" She started by taking pictures and sharing them to social media, tagging the Huskies' social media accounts. Alayna caught the attention of the General Manager, who saw her pictures on social media.

Through her sister, Alayna was introduced to General Manager Greg Culver who couldn't be happier with Alayna's product. "She is absolutely incredible to work with, she is great with the players, staff, and she takes even better photos!"

Lull, having played little league baseball as one of the only girls as a child, was absolutely thrilled when Greg approached her about the position. "It's a dream job," said Lull, "baseball has always been a part of my heart."

Lull also described how the amazing people she has met through the Huskies make her want to continue this passion project for years to come. Over the last few years, she has been able to get to know many of the players and the incredible staff that keep the huskies running. She also states how she gets to experience the supportive community that surrounds the Duluth Huskies.

"One of my favorite parts about attending the Huskies games is seeing the kids come to the games and just have that hero experience with these young men." Alayna has many favorite things about the huskies, but none can compare to the players she has been able to get to know. She cherishes the moments that she shares with them as they get a home run, steal a base, or pitch a great game. "I feel so blessed that I get to capture those moments with my pictures and they are frozen in time forever. It just makes me so happy."

As Alayna prepares for the 2022 season she is looking forward to many things. The new interns who are just starting in their careers, the returning staff, the new and returning players, but most of all she is looking forward to capturing those special moments for these players. Her experience with the Duluth Huskies Baseball Club has truly been one of the highlights of Alayna's career.

