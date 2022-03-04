Loggers Lock up a Pair of Southpaws from Each Coast

La Crosse, Wis. - The La Crosse Loggers bolstered their 2022 pitching staff today with the announcement of a pair of signings of left-handed hurlers in Chase Chaman from Florida Southwestern State College and Micky Thompson from San Jose State.

Chatman, a 5-11, 170-pound sophomore, is enjoying his first season at Florida Southwestern State College this spring after starting his collegiate career at Florida Gulf Coast University. The Cape Coral, Fla. native has been one of the top pitchers on the Buccaneers staff throughout the first month of action, posting a 1-1 record with a 3.57 ERA and 22 strikeouts to just four walks in 17.2 innings over five appearances, four of which have been starts. Chatman, who's in his third season collegiately, competed for FGCU during the very shortened Covid-riddled 2020 season and then made five appearances in 2021 before transferring to Florida SW where he has become one of their top arms.

Micky Thompson will be making the trip from the West coast to La Crosse this summer after he finishes up his spring campaign at San Jose State University. The 6-1, 190-pound lefty opened this spring with a bang when he tossed five innings of one-hit, shutout baseball while striking out eight in a win over Nebraska-Omaha back on February 19. The Portland, Ore. native is 1-1 thus far and has struck out nine batters in 8.1 innings for the Spartans. Prior to joining San Jose State, Thompson competed at Washington State in the Pac-12. In 2021, he posted nine strikeouts over 6.1 innings. Summer baseball is no stranger to Thompson either, as he posted a 1-1 record with a 4.90 ERA with 22 punchouts over 18.1 innings for the Cowlitz Black Bears of the West Coast League last summer.

Chatman, Thompson and the rest of the Loggers will open their 2022 campaign on May 30 when they travel to Eau Claire. The 2022 home opener is set for Tuesday, May 31 when the Loggers welcome the Express for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. Season tickets and ticket packages for the 20th anniversary season of Loggers Baseball are on sale now with information available at www.lacrosseloggers.com or by calling the Loggers ticket office at 608-796-9553. Fans can also visit the Loggers office at 1225 Caledonia Street, La Crosse between 8:30-5, Monday thru Friday.

