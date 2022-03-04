Dock Spiders Seeking Host Families for 2022

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders are seeking host families to welcome players into their homes for the 2022 season. Host families agree to house, feed, and provide support to the collegiate players who call the Fond du Lac community home during their Northwoods League season.

"Our host families are truly our biggest supporters," said Dock Spiders General Manager Jim Misudek. "We couldn't make Fond du Lac a top destination in the Northwoods League without the attention and care that our area families provide to our players. The relationships formed from this program last a lifetime and create unique bonds - especially as our players progress in their baseball careers."

Benefits of the program for host families include:

Complimentary tickets for your immediate family

Host family picnic

15% discount in the team store

Guaranteed all giveaway items distributed during the season

Rewarding, lifelong relationships

Families interested in the program should have a separate bedroom for the player and be able to host from late-May through mid-August. If you are interested in becoming a host family, please visit this LINK and complete the form at the bottom of the page.

The Dock Spiders begin their sixth season on Memorial Day (May 30) against the Wausau Woodchucks at 1:05 p.m. at Marian University's Herr-Baker Field. In five seasons as part of the Northwoods League, the Dock Spiders have made the playoffs three times and have won two league championships. A total of twenty former Dock Spiders players have been drafted by Major League Baseball teams.

Ticket packages and group tickets are currently available at the Dock Spiders Ticket Office at 980 E. Division St., by calling (920) 907-9833, and online at dockspiders.com. The popular Souvenir 7 Ticket Package was recently announced and features three bobbleheads, two pairs of socks, an adjustable hat, and a player t-shirt. Season-long daily promotions and theme nights will be announced in the coming weeks.

