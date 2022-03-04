Dock Spiders Seeking Host Families for 2022
March 4, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release
FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders are seeking host families to welcome players into their homes for the 2022 season. Host families agree to house, feed, and provide support to the collegiate players who call the Fond du Lac community home during their Northwoods League season.
"Our host families are truly our biggest supporters," said Dock Spiders General Manager Jim Misudek. "We couldn't make Fond du Lac a top destination in the Northwoods League without the attention and care that our area families provide to our players. The relationships formed from this program last a lifetime and create unique bonds - especially as our players progress in their baseball careers."
Benefits of the program for host families include:
Complimentary tickets for your immediate family
Host family picnic
15% discount in the team store
Guaranteed all giveaway items distributed during the season
Rewarding, lifelong relationships
Families interested in the program should have a separate bedroom for the player and be able to host from late-May through mid-August. If you are interested in becoming a host family, please visit this LINK and complete the form at the bottom of the page.
The Dock Spiders begin their sixth season on Memorial Day (May 30) against the Wausau Woodchucks at 1:05 p.m. at Marian University's Herr-Baker Field. In five seasons as part of the Northwoods League, the Dock Spiders have made the playoffs three times and have won two league championships. A total of twenty former Dock Spiders players have been drafted by Major League Baseball teams.
Ticket packages and group tickets are currently available at the Dock Spiders Ticket Office at 980 E. Division St., by calling (920) 907-9833, and online at dockspiders.com. The popular Souvenir 7 Ticket Package was recently announced and features three bobbleheads, two pairs of socks, an adjustable hat, and a player t-shirt. Season-long daily promotions and theme nights will be announced in the coming weeks.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from March 4, 2022
- Loggers Lock up a Pair of Southpaws from Each Coast - La Crosse Loggers
- Pit Spitters Looking for Intern Host Families - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Dock Spiders Seeking Host Families for 2022 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fond du Lac Dock Spiders Stories
- Dock Spiders Seeking Host Families for 2022
- Fond du Lac to Host Green Bay at Neuroscience Group Field on June 9
- Dock Spiders Hot Stove Event Set for March 9
- Dock Spiders Souvenir 7 Giveaways Announced
- Braelon Allen to Hold Charity Softball Game on July 17