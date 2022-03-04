Pit Spitters Looking for Intern Host Families

Traverse City, MI - As the Traverse City Pit Spitters prepare for another summer of fun at Turtle Creek Stadium, the staff is actively recruiting a team to help the organization win another championship.

The team they are currently recruiting is not the baseball team, they are looking to help run the operation during the summer, interns.

"Each summer we bring in some of the most talented college baseball players from across the country for the baseball season, and we also look to bring in some great talent for the front office, specifically interns," said Pit Spitter General Manager Mickey Graham. "Our interns have a positive impact on our organization and the fan experience. We offer them an amazing opportunity to gain firsthand experience in their chosen career field, along with memories and friendships that last a lifetime. However, often the only thing holding students back from coming to our community is the challenge of finding local housing."

New this year, the Pit Spitters are creating an Intern Host Family program. It will operate similar to the Player Host Family program, as local families integrate into the Pit Spitters family in addition to helping change the course of a young professional's career, the team is offering the following:

Season ticket for each member of the family living in the house

Free parking for games

25% off merch in the store

Monthly stipend to help offset costs (May - August)

For more information on how people can host a Pit Spitters intern visit www.PitSpitters.com

The Pit Spitters begin their defense of the Northwoods League championship on Monday, May 30, in Battle Creek and their home opener is set for Friday, June 3, 2022, at 7:05pm. Season ticket packages are on sale now, and individual tickets and promotions will be released at a later date. A 2022 schedule is attached and more information about group outings and season ticket packages, please visit the Pit Spitters web site, www.PitSpitters.com or call (231) 943-0100.

