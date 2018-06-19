Parkview Field Wins Ballpark Digest's Best of the Ballparks Title

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Parkview Field is the most popular ballpark in Minor League Baseball's Class A level. The home of the TinCaps has won Ballpark Digest's "Best of the Ballparks" bracket competition for the second time in three years.

In the head-to-head championship round, Parkview Field received 62-percent of the online vote to beat Four Winds Field (home of the South Bend Cubs). The bracket featured 30 teams (16 Midwest League clubs and 14 from the equivalent South Atlantic League). The TinCaps had a first-round bye and then defeated the Lakewood BlueClaws (Lakewood, N.J.), Greensboro Grasshoppers (Greensboro, N.C.), and Lansing Lugnuts (Lansing, Mich.) before South Bend.

"Thank you so much to everyone that voted and helped spread the word for us," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "We are blessed to have such great fans and an amazing ballpark. We love our TinCaps supporters and are truly appreciative of all who took the time to help get Parkview Field to the top in this vote. We are honored to have such incredible support from fans, sponsors, local government, media, the Padres, and more."

Over 58,000 votes were recorded on BallparkDigest.com.

"Parkview Field has been one of the most honored and recognized ballparks in all of Minor League Baseball since its opening," said Ballpark Digest Publisher Kevin Reichard. "This recognition by the fans just shows how loved Parkview Field is both in Fort Wayne and in the larger baseball world."

This is just the latest feather in the cap for the TinCaps and Parkview Field. In a more objective evaluation, Stadium Journey has ranked Parkview Field as the No. 1 ballpark experience for fans throughout Minor League Baseball (out of 160 venues) four consecutive years and six of the past seven years.

Parkview Field is currently celebrating its 10th season after opening in Downtown Fort Wayne in 2009. The ballpark has already hosted nearly 4 million fans for TinCaps games and has already hosted more than 1 million fans for non-TinCaps special events. The venue's success has helped spur tremendous growth around the city.

The TinCaps and Parkview Field will receive a trophy from Ballpark Digest later this year.

