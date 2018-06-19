Roster and Special Offers Announced for Donald Driver Charity Softball Game Presented by Network Health

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Donald Driver Charity Softball Game presented by Network Health is just over a month away. The roster for the August 5th game is stocked with former Green Bay Packers and stars from Wisconsin sports and Hollywood. Plus, kids to attend the game will get a special gift and a chance to participate in a pregame, on-field parade at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

Children who wear a youth sports jersey to the game will receive a free author-signed copy of Donald Driver's latest children's book Quickie Goes to the Big Game and may participate in parade around the warning track prior to the 1:05pm first pitch.

Fans will get to see plenty of Donald's celebrity friends and legendary teammates during the game.

From the Super Bowl XLV team are teammates James Jones, Nick Collins, Brady Poppinga, and Jarrett Bush. Green Bay greats who played with Donald during his historic 14-year career include Dorsey Levens, Najeh Davenport, Samkon Gado, Terrance Murphy, Kevin Barry, and George Koonce.

Also scheduled to appear are Grammy-nominated musical artist Gavin DeGraw, fitness guru Jen Widerstrom, actress Emily Wilson, actor Adhir Kalyan, Marquette and Milwaukee Bucks Legend Steve Novak, and Wisconsin Basketball Legend Brian Butch.

"I'm excited to be joined by so many Green Bay Packers greats and friends at this year's game," said Donald Driver. "I can't wait to add additional players to the roster and to see everyone in Appleton on August 5th!"

The game will raise money for the Donald Driver Foundation. The mission of the Donald Driver Foundation is to display Strong Hands, Strong Minds, and Loving Hearts to serve as a hand up, not a hand out.

Tickets for the softball game are $40 for a standard box seat, $25 for a reserved bleacher seat and just $10 for a general admission grass seat.

Tickets to the Donald Driver Charity Softball Game are available in one of the following ways: Over the phone at 800-WI-TIMBER or (920) 733-4152; in person at the Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium Box Office; or through the internet at www.timberrattlers.com.

