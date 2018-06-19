Kernels Announce 2018 Adenhart Scholarship Winners

June 19, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release





Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels and Kernels Foundation are pleased to announce Mackenzie Redmond and Logan Hadsall as the winners of the 2018 Nick Adenhart Memorial Scholarships. They were recognized in an on-field ceremony before the Kernels game with Peoria on Sunday, June 17th.

Mackenzie Redmond will be graduating from Marion High School and plans on attending Mount Mercy University to major in Nursing. Logan Hadsall will be graduating from Center Point-Urbana High School and plans on attending Kirkwood Community College, pursuing a degree in Criminal Justice. Both winners are members of the National Honor Society at their respective high schools.

Nick Adenhart was a bright young pitcher who played for the Cedar Rapids Kernels in 2006 and was a rising star in the Los Angeles Angels organization. Only hours after Nick's 2009 season debut on the mound for the Angels, a drunk driver tragically killed him on April 9, 2009 at age 22.

Nick's family continues to honor him with the awarding of two $1,000 scholarships in his memory. The Kernels Foundation is privileged to administer the scholarships on behalf of Nick's family.

The Kernels are currently enjoying the MWL All-Star Break through June 20th. They begin the second half of the MWL season by hosting the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Thursday, June 21st at 6:35 PM, which kicks off a seven-game home stand that continues until Wednesday, June 27th.

Chris Kleinhans-Schulz and Morgan Hawk bring you all of the play-by-play on the radio home of Kernels baseball, 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY FM. Fans may listen on-line at www.kmryradio.com, or www.kernels.com. Fans may also stream all 70 Kernels home game and selected road games via a MiLB.TV subscription. Visit MiLB.TV for subscription information.

Tickets may be purchased on-line at www.kernels.com, or by calling the Kernels Ticket Office at 896-7560. Ticket office hours are 10 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday, and 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 19, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.