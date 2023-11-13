Parkview Field Gets Green Light for New Sod Installation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - After six weeks of extensive field renovation work, Parkview Field is ready for new sod installation beginning Tuesday, November 14.

Roughly 18 truckloads of four-foot wide "maxi rolls" will be rolled in over the course of three days from Coloma, Wisconsin, where the new Mountain View 365ss Bluegrass has been grown by Central Wisconsin Sod, a subsidiary of Heath Farms. Central Wisconsin Sod has also produced the grass for Wrigley Field in Chicago.

Field renovation contractor Mid-America Sports Construction, which has previously worked with universities in the Big Ten, SEC, and Big 12, has contracted with Myers Sod (North Seymour, Indiana) to install almost 100,000 square feet of short-cut sod that was hand-selected and personally fertilized in Wisconsin by the TinCaps grounds crew during their two visits to Wisconsin in the last five months. Past projects for Myers Sod include installing turf for the Miami Marlins.

"I believe we have some of the nation's best sports field sod arriving in Fort Wayne," said TinCaps Head Groundskeeper Keith Winter. "Every inch of Parkview Field has been changed during this extensive renovation effort, including replacing the game mound and home plate area, infield dirt, bullpens, warning track, and root-zone sand where the grass grows. Additionally, the entire irrigation line has been replaced, and the drainage system has been expanded, setting our playing surface up to be one of the finest in all of professional baseball."

The playing surface at Parkview Field, which opened in 2009, is being renovated to bring the venue into compliance with recently updated Major League Baseball (MLB) specifications.

Elsewhere around the award-winning ballpark, Parkview Field's front entry steps have also been improved, while flooring for the PSM Treetops is being upgraded, too. The facility has even received a fresh coat of paint throughout.

"The home of the TinCaps will look better than ever in 2024," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter.

After advancing to the Midwest League Playoffs this year, the TinCaps (Minor League Baseball's High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres) begin their 2024 season on April 5. Opening Day at Parkview Field is scheduled for April 9. Season ticket plans and group tickets are on sale by calling 260-482-6400.

