Snake Pit Team Store to Participate in Small Business Saturday and Offer Cyber Weekend Deals

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Snake Pit Team Store has set its specials for the upcoming Christmas season. The official store of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, is scheduled to be a part of Small Business Saturday, has terrific Cyber Weekend deals, and more on tap for you over the next few weeks.

The Cyber Weekend offer begins online at 12:01am on Friday, November 24. All internet orders over $25 will include a free vintage/retro adjustable baseball cap. This offer is available until 11:59pm on Monday, November 27.

The store at the ballpark is closed on Black Friday. It will be open on Saturday, November 25 from 9:00am until 1:00pm to participate in Appleton Downtown's Small Business Saturday. Make a purchase in person at the store on November 25 and we will stamp your Small Business Saturday Passport. Download your passport at this link. Passports are also available at Appleton Downtown Inc. in Suite 100 at 333 W. College Avenue and Fox Cities Convention and Visitor's Bureau Visitor Center at 213 S. Nicolet Road.

Those who make a purchase of $25 or more on Small Business Saturday will also receive a free vintage/retro adjustable baseball cap. All people who make a purchase in the store at the ballpark on November 25 will be entered into a drawing to win four ticket vouchers for the 2024 season and a hat from the team store.

Small Business Saturday is the only Saturday the Snake Pit will be open this off-season. The store is scheduled to be open from 9:00am to 5:00pm Monday through Friday during the week from now through December 23.

There will be other special offers for internet orders throughout the shopping season. Make sure to check the Timber Rattlers social media accounts for all the latest details.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers open the 2024 season at home against the Peoria Chiefs on Friday, April 5. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40pm CDT.

Full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2024 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

