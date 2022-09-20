Panthers Sign Patrick Giles to NHL Deal

The Florida Panthers announced today that they have signed Patrick Giles to a two-year, entry-level contract.

The 22-year-old, who participated in the Prospect Showcase for the Panthers over the weekend, had originally signed an AHL deal for this upcoming season with Florida back in March.

Giles, a native of Maryland, appeared in 10 games for the Checkers at the end of last season and then was in the lineup for all seven postseason contests, picking up a pair of helpers during the playoff run.

Prior to that, Giles spent four years at Boston College and logged 45 points (22g, 23a) in 108 games while helping the Eagles to back-to-back conference titles in 2020 and 2021.

