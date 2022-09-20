Roadrunners Host Pregame Fiesta Sunday

September 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners will continue their Hispanic Heritage Month celebration Sunday at Tucson Arena at 12 p.m. with a Pregame Fiesta before the Arizona Coyotes host the Anaheim Ducks in preseason action at 2 p.m.

The Pregame Fiesta will include: Cornhole, Giant Jenga, Coyotes and Roadrunners Inflatables for kids, food and drink options, a beer garden and entertainment from Mariachi Los Diablitos from Sunnyside High School.

The game will be the Coyotes only preseason action in Arizona as they return to Tucson Arena for the first time since 2017 when they also met Anaheim in a preseason affair.

Several former Roadrunners are expected to compete in the contest after a season that saw eight Roadrunners make their NHL debuts during the 2021-2022 campaign while sixteen total players were called-up to the Coyotes.

Coyotes Defenseman Dysin Mayo will join Jason Barr and Pat Parris today at 3 p.m. on the KGUN-9 App to discuss the contest on The Huddle.

The Roadrunners began their Hispanic Heritage Month celebration last week with the launch of TucsonRoadrunners.com/Espanol and the launch of the Los Tucson Roadrunners Facebook page. CLICK HERE to follow.

ROADRUNNERS TICKET PACKAGES ON SALE NOW!

Full season memberships with the best pricing and most benefits for the 2022-23 season are on sale now Full Season Memberships start as low as $13.50 per-game. Visit TucsonRoadrunners/MembersOnly for more information.

The Roadrunners Flex Club features Universal Voucher Packs of: 10, 20 or 30 that can be redeemed in any quantity for any game and feature nearly 25-percent savings off of Single Game Box Office Pricing. Visit TucsonRoadrunners/Club for more information.

Groups of 10 or more receive discounted tickets with game experience and hospitality packages available at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Groups.

In addition, full Roadrunners Loge Box and other Hospitality Options for parties of four people or more are available at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Luxury.

Single Game Tickets and regular season Game Night Specials, Theme Nights and Promotions are available at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Fun.

