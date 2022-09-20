M Resort Spa Casino, the Official Team Headquarters Hotel of the Henderson Silver Knights, Announces Knight Time Hockey Bar

September 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - M Resort Spa Casino has announced the opening of a hockey lovers' dream, Knight Time Hockey Bar, the best location to watch the Henderson Silver Knights games. The hockey bar honoring the local teams and celebrating M Resort's partnership as the Official Team Headquarters Hotel for the Henderson Silver Knights will celebrate a grand opening on the evening of Oct. 5 with a star-studded hockey event for media, followed by the official grand opening to the public at 6 p.m.

"We're incredibly excited to collaborate with M Resort to bring the Knight Time Hockey Bar to life," said Henderson Silver Knights COO Chase Jolesch. "The team at M Resort did a fantastic job integrating the Silver Knights brand throughout the space, in addition to coming up with top-notch food and drink offerings. We know the community and our fans will enjoy it just as much as we do."

"Our goal was to create an amazing sports bar experience for local hockey fans," said Hussain Mahrous, Vice President and General Manager of M Resort Spa Casino. "Knight Time Hockey Bar is a hometown bar for our hometown team. A place where fans can come together, watch live games and enjoy an excellent selection of food and drinks."

Knight Time Hockey Bar embraces the spirit of the game and its fans. Converting the former 32° Draft Bar space at M Resort, the new hockey bar features new TVs and a video wall. Now fans can catch all the game's nuances while watching televised Henderson Silver Knight games all season long. The bar also offers a new private area, The Penalty Box, and more intimate booths and seating with arcade games and a pool table. There are also eight alcoves in the back of the bar where guests can control their own TV.

To interact with other fans, guests can follow a live twitter feed on the video wall display while adding comments and cheering on the team. Bar patrons will feel like they're at the rink when a goal horn goes off every time the Silver Knights or Golden Knights score! During those commercial breaks, play the 3D golf arcade game Golden Tee and rack up points!

Watching hockey goes better with over 99 beers on tap including a variety of key Canadian beer brands. Order some of the best made-to-order sandwiches, salads and pizza for those hunger pangs. Bigger appetites will be satisfied with barbecue ribs, burgers, or French dip sandwiches, with steak and eggs available all day. Go green with a chicken Caesar or Asian chicken salad or the excellent pho soup.

Guests will find the Henderson Silver Knights logo emblazoned on chairs, couches, and tables, as well as throughout the bar and casino. Located on the casino floor adjacent to the sports book, Knight Time Hockey Bar is easy to spot as the space is defined on the casino floor by a hockey-inspired wall wrap to simulate a hockey rink. The fan favorite will be the all-new floor of the bar being installed which is comprised completely of hockey stick designs. Fans will also enjoy various hockey memorabilia that adorn the walls such as skates, signed hockey sticks, gloves and jerseys from the team.

Knight Time Hockey Bar is independently owned and operated by M Resort Spa Casino, an official partner of the Henderson Silver Knights and a member of the Silver Society, an exclusive group of founding partners for the Silver Knights, The Dollar Loan Center, and Lifeguard Arena. Knight Time Hockey Bar at M Resort Spa Casino will open to the public at 6 p.m. on Oct. 5. For more info, visit themresort.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 20, 2022

M Resort Spa Casino, the Official Team Headquarters Hotel of the Henderson Silver Knights, Announces Knight Time Hockey Bar - Henderson Silver Knights

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.