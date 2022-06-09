Panthers Sign Evan Fitzpatrick to AHL Deal

June 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







Evan Fitzpatrick is returning to the organizational fold, as the netminder has signed a one-year, AHL contract with Florida.

The 24-year-old signed an AHL contract last offseason before the Panthers inked him to an NHL deal in January that ran through the end of the campaign.

Fitzpatrick, a second-round pick in 2016, spent the majority of last season with the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Despite a 9-11-2 record, he was stellar between the pipes - posting the third-best goals-against average in the league (2.50) and tying for eighth in save percentage (.915). Fitzpatrick appeared in one game for the Checkers last season, turning in a 25-save win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

The Newfoundland native has four pro campaigns under his belt, going 5-3-0 with a 2.44 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage in 12 AHL appearances with San Antonio, Utica and Charlotte. In 61 ECHL games with Tulsa, Brampton and Greenville, Fitzpatrick is 24-26-7 with a 3.10 goals-against average and an .890 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, Fitzpatrick spent four seasons in the QMJHL with Sherbrooke before joining Acadie-Bathurst and leading the Titan to a Memorial Cup in 2018.

