Wolf Pack Agree to Terms with Forward Cristiano Digiacinto on a One-Year AHL Contract

June 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack has announced that the club has agreed to terms on a one-year, standard AHL contract with forward Cristiano DiGiacinto for the 2022-23 AHL season.

The native of Hamilton, Ontario, enters his second season with the Wolf Pack after signing with the club in September of 2021. In his first AHL season, DiGiacinto appeared in 47 games for the Wolf Pack and recorded 13 points (6 g, 7 a). He made his AHL debut on October 16th, 2021, against the Springfield Thunderbirds at the MassMutual Center, then scored his first AHL goal on October 31st, 2021, against the Bridgeport Islanders at Total Mortgage Arena.

The 5'11", 183 lbs. forward also collected his first career multi-point game in the AHL on December 29th, 2021, when he scored a goal and an assist against the Islanders in Bridgeport.

Prior to joining the Wolf Pack, DiGiacinto played in parts of four seasons for Acadia University. In 67 games at the school, he scored 53 points (27 g, 26 a). DiGiacinto also spent 12 games in the ECHL with the Jacksonville Icemen during the 2017-18 season, scoring six points (1 g, 5 a).

As a junior player, DiGiacinto spent four seasons in the OHL with the Windsor Spitfires, scoring 149 points (67 g, 82 a) in 223 games. He helped the Spitfires win the Memorial Cup at the conclusion of the 2016-17 season.

A sixth-round selection (170th overall) by the Tampa Bay Lightning during the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, DiGiacinto is the second player to sign an AHL contract with the Wolf Pack for the 2022-23 season. He joins veteran forward Tanner Fritz, who signed an extension with the club in March.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.