Heat Fall Wednesday at Stockton Arena

June 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Chicago Wolves have pushed the Stockton Heat to the brink following a 3-0 result Wednesday at Stockton Arena, giving the the Wolves a 3-0 series lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference Finals.

The Heat fired 30 shots on Wolves goaltender Alex Lyon, who was equal to the task each time. On the other end, Dustin Wolf turned in a solid performance with 27 saves on 29 shots faced.

The game went scoreless through the first 39 minutes until Richard Panik broke a 0-0 deadlock with 44 seconds remaining in the second frame, then Ivan Lodnia doubled the lead for Chicago 5:45 into the third. Stefan Noesen then punctuated the scoring with an empty netter with 32 seconds remaining.

Stockton will look to stave off elimination in game four, a 7 p.m. puck drop Friday at Stockton Arena.

NOTABLE

Chicago has scored first in all three games this series. Stockton entered the Western Conference Finals having scored first in all seven games played.

It's the first time the Heat have lose three straight all season.

It's the fourth time the Heat have been shut out since the start of the season, first since April 23.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 0-for-5

STK PK - 4-for-4

THREE STARS

First - Alex Lyon (30 svs, so)

Second - Richard Panik (1g)

Third - Ivan Lodnia (1g)

GOALIES

W - Alex Lyon (30 saves on 30 shots faced)

L - Dustin Wolf (27 saves on 29 shots faced)

UP NEXT

Game Four between the Heat and Wolves will take place Friday at Stockton Arena, a 7 p.m. puck drop.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.