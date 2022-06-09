Syracuse Crunch Sign Forward Gabriel Dumont to Two-Year AHL Contract

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed forward Gabriel Dumont to a two-year AHL contract, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.

"We're excited to have Gabriel with the Crunch for two more seasons," said Roest. "His competitiveness and team-first attitude during practices and games are invaluable qualities in the locker room and on the ice. As captain, he plays an important role in leading by example and showing our prospects how to be professionals."

Dumont, 31, skated in 75 games with the Crunch last season. He was tied for first on the team in goals (30) and was second in total points (62). Dumont has played four seasons with the Crunch serving as the captain during the 2021-22 and 2018-19 campaigns.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound forward has appeared in 629 career AHL games over 13 seasons, racking up 167 goals and 385 points. The Degelis, Quebec native has also played in 90 career NHL games, collecting four goals and nine points to go along with 48 penalty minutes. Dumont has appeared in 46 games with the Lightning over two seasons, posting two goals and four points. He set career highs with the Lightning during the 2016-17 season for games played (39), goals (two) and points (four).

