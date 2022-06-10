Panthers Agree to Terms with Calle Sjalin on Entry-Level Deal

June 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Panthers added to their prospect pool on Friday, agreeing to terms with defenseman Calle Sjalin on a two-year, entry-level contract.

The 22-year-old Swede has spent the last three seasons in his native country's top league, posting 29 points (7g, 22a) in 107 games for Leksands. This past campaign, Sjalin led all team blue liners in goals (6) and ranked second in points (22).

"Calle is a skilled defenseman who possesses a powerful shot and exceptional playmaking ability," said Florida General Manager Bill Zito. "He has developed into a top blueliner in the Swedish Hockey League and we are excited for him to continue to grow as an athlete in our system."

Sjalin was originally selected by the New York Rangers in the fifth round of the 2017 draft but never signed with them.

