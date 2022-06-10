Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Tyson Feist to AHL Contract

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed defenseman Tyson Feist to a one-year AHL contract, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Feist, 21, appeared in 65 games with the Kelowna Rockets of the WHL last season where he served as captain. He tallied career highs in goals (15) and assists (24). The Dawson Creek, British Columbia native was also tied for third on the team with a plus-25 rating.

The 6-foot-2, 181-pound blueliner has skated in 187 career WHL games with the Rockets, Regina Pats and Spokane Chiefs from 2017 to 2022 recording 19 goals and 53 assists.

