Wolf Pack Ink Forward Alex Whelan to a One-Year AHL Contract

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack has announced that the club has agreed to terms on a one-year, standard AHL contract with forward Alex Whelan for the 2022-23 AHL season.

The native of Ramsey, New Jersey, enters his third season as a member of the Wolf Pack in 2022-23. Whelan initially joined the Wolf Pack on an AHL contract on March 25th, 2020, following a four-year career at Quinnipiac University.

The 6', 212 lbs. forward appeared in 62 games for the club during the 2021-22 season. Whelan scored a career-high 16 points, also setting career-highs in both goals (8) and assists (8). He finished the season with three goals in the club's final two games, including his first career multi-goal effort (2) against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on April 24th at the XL Center.

As a rookie during the truncated 2020-21 season, Whelan scored three points (2 g, 1 a) in ten games.

Prior to turning pro, Whelan enjoyed a strong career in nearby Hamden, Connecticut, with Quinnipiac University. While a member of the Bobcats, Whelan skated in 141 career games, scoring 78 points (48 g, 30 a). As a junior player, Whelan won a USPHL Premier Championship in 2015-16 and an 18U Championship in 2014-15 as a member of the Jersey Hitmen.

Whelan is the third player to sign with the Wolf Pack for the 2022-23 season. He joins veteran forward Tanner Fritz, who signed in March and forward Cristiano DiGiacinto, who agreed to terms on Thursday.

