Pair of Position Players Added to Rox Roster

St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox announced today that two additional players have been signed to the team for the 2021 season. They include Justin Kirby (Kent State) and Connor Walsh (Rice).

Kirby is a sophomore outfielder at Kent State University. He played and started in all 12 games for the Golden Flashes in 2020. Following the 2019 season, he was named a Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American and the Mid-American Conference Freshman of the Year. That season Kirby appeared in 42 games, finishing with a .313 batting average, nine home runs, and 30 runs batted in. In the longtime outstanding relationship between the Rox and Kent State, Kirby becomes the ninth Golden Flashes player to play for the Rox. At Kent State, he currently plays for Head Coach Jeff Duncan, a former Northwoods League, and Major League player as well Assistant Coach Alex Miklos who spent the 2019 and 2020 season as a Rox Assistant Coach.

Walsh, a freshman infielder at Rice University, spent a redshirt year at the University of Mississippi during 2020. As a 2019 graduate of Niceville High School in Florida, he was named a First Team Perfect Game Preseason All-Region and a Florida All-Star his senior year. The same year he was rated as the 27th best prospect and ninth-best shortstop in the nation by Perfect Game. At Rice, Walsh plays under Assistant Coach Trevor Putzig who played for the Rox for two seasons, including the 2017 Northwoods League Championship season.

With the latest signings the Rox now have 13 players signed for the 2021 season. Rox Field Manager David Bellamy and the Rox organization will continue to build the roster for the 2021 season.

The Rox will open their tenth season of Northwoods League baseball in 2021. The home opener is Friday, June 4th presented by Coborn's. There will be post-game fireworks. Get a complete game schedule here.

For more information regarding this release, season tickets and partial season ticket packages for the 2021 season including Kwik Trip 7-Game Packs, please contact the Rox office at 320-240-9798 or visit www.stcloudrox.com.

